The Truth About Bob Saget's Daughters
Bob Saget tragically died on January 9 at 65-years-old, per TMZ, with the comedian and "Full House" star being pronounced dead at the scene at a Florida hotel. Tributes have been flooding in for the star ever since the devastating news was made public, with plenty of Bob's "Full House" co-stars and other famous faces sharing touching tributes. Those heartbreaking posts included two messages from Bob's longtime friend Dave Coulier, who took to social media as his devastation at the sudden loss was obvious.
Also paying tribute to Bob was his on-screen "Full House" daughters, Mary Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen, who sent their thoughts to Bob's nearest and dearest, namely his real-life daughters, as they described him as being the "most loving, compassionate and generous man" in a statement obtained by USA Today. "We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences," they said.
But just who are the late actor's daughters, how many kids does he have, and what do they do? This is what you need to know about Bob Saget's kids, Aubrey Saget, Lara Saget, and Jennifer Saget.
Bob Saget's 'beautiful daughters'
Bob Saget was a proud dad of three children, all daughters, twins Aubrey Saget and Lara Saget, and Jennifer Saget, all who he welcomed with his first wife, Sherri Kramer.
Aubrey appears to be a painter according to her Instagram account, as she shares her stunning artwork with fans on her grid. In her bio, she shared a link to Studio 200 nyc, an art gallery which she appeared to co-found with her twin sister, Lara, while she also has her own website, where she sells her art. Over on Lara's Instagram, she describes herself as an "artist, curator, and educator" as well as being the co-founder of Studio 200 nyc and a yoga Instructor. She also regularly shares snaps of art on her grid. It's not clear what their sister, Jennifer, does for a living, though her Instagram bio lists her as a "lover of music, art, technology, [and] science."
Bob was very much the gushing dad, too. "I am a fortunate man in that all three of my daughters are exceptional. Very high beings, very smart people, very wonderful and very brilliant, very beautiful," he told People in 2016. The star also shared a gorgeous photo of himself with Aubrey and Lara alongside comedian Jeff Ross on his Instagram back in July 2018, calling them his "beautiful daughters."
In a statement confirming Bob's sad death, his family said he was "everything to" them as they called his death "devastating."