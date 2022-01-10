The Truth About Bob Saget's Daughters

Bob Saget tragically died on January 9 at 65-years-old, per TMZ, with the comedian and "Full House" star being pronounced dead at the scene at a Florida hotel. Tributes have been flooding in for the star ever since the devastating news was made public, with plenty of Bob's "Full House" co-stars and other famous faces sharing touching tributes. Those heartbreaking posts included two messages from Bob's longtime friend Dave Coulier, who took to social media as his devastation at the sudden loss was obvious.

Also paying tribute to Bob was his on-screen "Full House" daughters, Mary Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen, who sent their thoughts to Bob's nearest and dearest, namely his real-life daughters, as they described him as being the "most loving, compassionate and generous man" in a statement obtained by USA Today. "We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences," they said.

But just who are the late actor's daughters, how many kids does he have, and what do they do? This is what you need to know about Bob Saget's kids, Aubrey Saget, Lara Saget, and Jennifer Saget.