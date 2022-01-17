Kelly Rizzo's Heartbreaking Tribute To Bob Saget Has Fans In Tears

Everyone is still reeling from the sudden death of comedian and actor Bob Saget, but probably none more so than his widow, Kelly Rizzo. When news about Saget's death first broke, it didn't take long for tributes from his legions of fans and friends in the industry to start pouring in.

"Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob," his former "Full House" co-stars said in a joint statement. "He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly. We ask in Bob's honor, hug the people you love. No one gave better hugs than Bob."

Craig Thomas, co-creator of "How I Met Your Mother," a show for which Saget did voiceover work for nine consecutive seasons, shared how the actor was instrumental to the success of the series. "We cast a different actor's voice to be Future Ted because we liked the idea of Future You telling Past You that it's all gonna be OK, the ups...the downs...you will make it through," he wrote. "Thanks for telling us Bob... and making us feel that it's true." Seemingly everyone who knew Saget shared their piece, but his widow Kelly Rizzo didn't do so publicly until after his funeral.