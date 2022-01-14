The Simple Act That Has Bob Saget's Wife Kelly Rizzo At A Loss For Words

Fans and friends have been mourning the untimely passing of Bob Saget. News broke on January 9 that he was found unresponsive in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Fla. (per TMZ). However, his family and loved ones are still trying to cope with such an unbearable loss — including his wife, Kelly Rizzo. "My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything," she said in a statement obtained by People.

According to E! News, the pair met in 2015 through a mutual friend and dated for several years before officially getting married in 2018 with a beautiful ceremony in Santa Monica, Calif. While Rizzo has been trying to come to terms with her husband's shocking death, many of those close to the actor have been coming to her aid.

Singer John Mayer and comedian Jeff Ross were very close with Saget, and their latest gesture showed just how much they truly cared for the "Full House" star. Ross recently went on Instagram Live and revealed he and Mayer had actually picked up their dear friend's Prius from the Los Angeles International Airport, where he had left it parked prior to leaving to Florida. "Remembering Bob Saget, a king in the comedy world. Bobby daddy, our brother, our big brother," Ross said, as he kicked off the touching video.