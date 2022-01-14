The Simple Act That Has Bob Saget's Wife Kelly Rizzo At A Loss For Words
Fans and friends have been mourning the untimely passing of Bob Saget. News broke on January 9 that he was found unresponsive in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Fla. (per TMZ). However, his family and loved ones are still trying to cope with such an unbearable loss — including his wife, Kelly Rizzo. "My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything," she said in a statement obtained by People.
According to E! News, the pair met in 2015 through a mutual friend and dated for several years before officially getting married in 2018 with a beautiful ceremony in Santa Monica, Calif. While Rizzo has been trying to come to terms with her husband's shocking death, many of those close to the actor have been coming to her aid.
Singer John Mayer and comedian Jeff Ross were very close with Saget, and their latest gesture showed just how much they truly cared for the "Full House" star. Ross recently went on Instagram Live and revealed he and Mayer had actually picked up their dear friend's Prius from the Los Angeles International Airport, where he had left it parked prior to leaving to Florida. "Remembering Bob Saget, a king in the comedy world. Bobby daddy, our brother, our big brother," Ross said, as he kicked off the touching video.
John Mayer and Jeff Ross shared the good times they spent with Bob Saget
John Mayer and Jeff Ross reminisced about the good times they had with Saget — from the inside of his car — with millions of their followers on social media. "I've never known a human being on this earth who could give that much love, individually and completely, to that many people in a way that made each person feel like he was a main character in their life and they were a main character in his life," said the singer.
As they drove down the freeway, Ross shared just how big Saget's heart was. "[Bob] really did take care about everybody ... If you need a doctor, if you need a lawyer, if you need a pastrami sandwich at three in the morning because some girl just broke your heart, Bob was that guy."
Kelly Rizzo shared a clip from the live video on her Instagram Story to express her appreciation for what these men did. "No words for how much this meant to me," she said. "These two men have been holding me up and taking care of me (along with many other incredible people who loved my husband more than anything). But these two, driving our little Prius that Bob left at the airport, home, was such a solid. And I'm happy it gave them some time to ruminate and share their love of Bob with all who watched. The Prius is now home."