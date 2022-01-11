Bob Saget's Touring Partner Reveals New Details About His Final Days

More details are emerging about Bob Saget's last days, as friends and family come forward to express their sorrow of the late comedian's sudden death.

Saget was found dead in an Orlando Ritz-Carlton hotel room on January 9, per TMZ. The 65-year-old was in the middle of a country-wide stand-up tour. Saget's death came as a shock to the comedy world who knew and loved him. The actor first hit it big in 1987 as Danny Tanner on ABC's hit sitcom "Full House." The show ran eight seasons and made Saget a household name, giving the comedian the nickname "America's Dad." The series' popularity continued long after the show ended in 1995, landing a reboot series "Fuller House" on Netflix in 2016. Saget's career, however, didn't stop at the sitcom. The comedian hosted "America's Funniest Home Videos" and was the narration voice behind CBS's "How I Met Your Mother," on top of his regular stand-up gig.

One person who came forward to honor Saget was his touring partner, Mike Young, who took to Instagram to leave a heartfelt message to his longtime friend. "Bob life won't be the same without you. It's that simple," he began. Young and Saget first met on the set of "Entourage," according to Variety, and spent 12 years together on a comedy tour. "The tears will come and go for a long time. We spoke nearly every day. We worked nearly every week for ten years."

Young continued to open up, revealing details about his friend's final days.