Howard Stern's Unexpected Anecdote About Bob Saget Is The Laugh Fans Needed
While Howard Stern isn't always the most trusted voice in radio — the shock jock has been known to cause quite a bit of controversy — he's usually good for a laugh. This was the case on Monday, January 10, when Stern commented on the sudden death of his friend, comedian and actor Bob Saget.
Saget sadly died on January 9, leaving fans heartbroken, particularly since he died at the relatively young age of 65. Besides narrating Adult Ted in the popular sitcom "How I Met Your Mother," Saget was best known for his kind, lighthearted role as Danny Tanner in the long-running '80s and '90s sitcom "Full House" and its 2016 reboot, "Fuller House." G-rated family man Danny was a big 180-turnaround from his stand-up comedy, which could be raunchy and risqué, as illustrated in the movie "The Aristocrats." (Warning: the language in the accompanying clip is definitely NSFW.) Saget also hosted the family show "America's Funniest Home Videos" for eight seasons, from 1990 to 1997, according to People. Stern commended Saget for his "AVF" hosting duties as part of his tribute to Saget. "I thought he was quite good at that," Stern said on his program. "It's not that easy to host 'America's Funniest Home Videos' ... but he did a good job with it."
But what really got fans laughing was a quick comment Stern made about a particular Saget appearance on his show — one from many years ago.
Howard Stern remembered Bob Saget for his time playing 'Win Fred's Money'
Howard Stern had lovely things to say about Bob Saget after his death. "I liked Bob — very nice guy," Stern said on his show. "The few times I was able to hang out with him... just lovely."
Stern also remembered an earlier time when Saget appeared on Stern's show and participated in an ongoing segment of his called "Win Fred's Money." In "Win Fred's Money," a quiz show segment, guests answer a series of seven trivia questions in 60 seconds or less, and then Stern's longtime staff member Fred Norris, who cannot hear the responses of the challenger, answers the same questions. Whoever gets the most questions correct in the quickest time wins, and if the guest beats Norris, they win a cash prize. Norris was so good at the game that he rarely lost, except once in 2012 when he went up against multi-time "Jeopardy" champion Ken Jenning.
Saget played the game during his stint on "The Howard Stern Show" back in 2001, on the 26th episode of Season 7. Saget entered, telling Stern and listeners that he never agreed to the game, because he knew he would lose, according to a recap on MarksFriggin. As a result, Saget gave fake, joke answers to all the very difficult questions. Stern mentioned Monday with a laugh, "Bob had the unique distinction of not getting one question right." Funny, and yet it's bound to happen if you don't even play the game.