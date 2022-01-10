Howard Stern's Unexpected Anecdote About Bob Saget Is The Laugh Fans Needed

While Howard Stern isn't always the most trusted voice in radio — the shock jock has been known to cause quite a bit of controversy — he's usually good for a laugh. This was the case on Monday, January 10, when Stern commented on the sudden death of his friend, comedian and actor Bob Saget.

Saget sadly died on January 9, leaving fans heartbroken, particularly since he died at the relatively young age of 65. Besides narrating Adult Ted in the popular sitcom "How I Met Your Mother," Saget was best known for his kind, lighthearted role as Danny Tanner in the long-running '80s and '90s sitcom "Full House" and its 2016 reboot, "Fuller House." G-rated family man Danny was a big 180-turnaround from his stand-up comedy, which could be raunchy and risqué, as illustrated in the movie "The Aristocrats." (Warning: the language in the accompanying clip is definitely NSFW.) Saget also hosted the family show "America's Funniest Home Videos" for eight seasons, from 1990 to 1997, according to People. Stern commended Saget for his "AVF" hosting duties as part of his tribute to Saget. "I thought he was quite good at that," Stern said on his program. "It's not that easy to host 'America's Funniest Home Videos' ... but he did a good job with it."

But what really got fans laughing was a quick comment Stern made about a particular Saget appearance on his show — one from many years ago.