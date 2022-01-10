The Truth About Bob Saget's Relationship With Howard Stern
The death of Bob Saget is hitting the comedy world hard, as friends of the star chime in with their memories of the beloved comedian. TMZ broke the story that the actor had been found dead in a Ritz-Carlton Florida hotel room on January 9. The sudden death comes as a shock as Saget was in the middle of a stand-up tour across the country.
"We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today," said the actor's family in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter."
Saget was largely known as "America's Dad," thanks to his role as Danny Tanner on the hit ABC sitcom "Full House." The show that began in 1987 quickly jumped in ratings, at one point bringing in over 17 million viewers, per Variety. While managing three little girls as a TV dad in San Francisco, Saget took on the role of host of "America's Funniest Home Videos," solidifying the comedian's squeaky clean image. Over the years, fans of the star were shocked to find out the real Saget was a raunchy comedian, making his relationship with Howard Stern make so much sense.
Bob Saget and Howard Stern shared a love for raunchy humor
The relationship between comedians Bob Saget and Howard Stern is perfectly captured in a 1998 interview the "Full House" star did on "The Howard Stern Show." At the time, Saget was promoting his stand-up comedy and his new movie "Dirty Work." Stern opened the show poking fun at his friend for his then-recent divorce from his first wife Sherri Kramer. "What really flips me out about Bob is that he pulled the all-time cool move and got out of his marriage," Stern said, as Saget encouraged him to "join me, brother." Stern noted how when he first met "America's Dad" he was shocked to find out Saget was truly a "ladies man."
Prior to being hounded by Stern about his divorce, Saget told the cameras he had "no expectations" when it came to talking to his "friend Howard," adding, "I really know in my heart that Howard is funny." The "America's Funniest Home Videos" star joked that their relationship was "purely physical" and "purely sexual," a nod to Saget and Stern's raunchy humor.
While Stern has yet to publicly comment on his friend's passing, other comedians stepped in to wish their condolences. "Bob Saget... Just the funniest and nicest..." wrote Jon Stewart on Twitter. "I'm so shocked at @bobsaget's passing," began Joel McHale. "One of the most kind & thoughtful people I've ever come across & he just happened to be one of the funniest on the planet. I will miss you so much Bob. Love you dear friend."