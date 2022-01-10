The Full House Cast Encourages Fans To Do This In Bob Saget's Honor

The entertainment world and the "Full House" fan faithful are in mourning over the tragic death of actor Bob Saget. The star, who played Danny Tanner on the hit '90s TV show, quickly garnered a positive reputation for his performance on the show — leading to him informally being christened as "America's Dad." In light of his death, tributes from all across the entertainment stratosphere have been pouring out.

Taking to Twitter, Candace Cameron-Bure, who played his eldest daughter DJ, tweeted, "I don't know what to say. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I've ever known in my life. I loved him so much." Comedian Jim Carrey shared a picture of him and Saget, noting the late actor "had a big, big heart and a wonderfully warped comic mind" and that "He gave the world a lot of joy and lived his life for goodness' sake."

John Stamos, who portrayed the revered Jesse Katsopolis on "Full House," tweeted, "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby." And now, Stamos and the "Full House" cast has taken to Instagram — encouraging fans to do this one particular thing in honor of the late Saget.