The Full House Cast Encourages Fans To Do This In Bob Saget's Honor
The entertainment world and the "Full House" fan faithful are in mourning over the tragic death of actor Bob Saget. The star, who played Danny Tanner on the hit '90s TV show, quickly garnered a positive reputation for his performance on the show — leading to him informally being christened as "America's Dad." In light of his death, tributes from all across the entertainment stratosphere have been pouring out.
Taking to Twitter, Candace Cameron-Bure, who played his eldest daughter DJ, tweeted, "I don't know what to say. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I've ever known in my life. I loved him so much." Comedian Jim Carrey shared a picture of him and Saget, noting the late actor "had a big, big heart and a wonderfully warped comic mind" and that "He gave the world a lot of joy and lived his life for goodness' sake."
John Stamos, who portrayed the revered Jesse Katsopolis on "Full House," tweeted, "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby." And now, Stamos and the "Full House" cast has taken to Instagram — encouraging fans to do this one particular thing in honor of the late Saget.
The Full House cast wants you to 'hug the people you love'
There is nothing like the sweet embrace of a warm hug from another. After poignantly reflecting upon Bob Saget's death on Twitter, John Stamos issued a lengthy statement alongside the "Full House" cast on Instagram, advising fans to "hug the people you love."
"'Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family," the group prefaced the post. "And now we grieve as a family," they continued, adding, "Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob." The cast noted that Saget "was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us" and that "Bob, we love you dearly."
"We ask in Bob's honor, hug the people you love. No one gave better hugs than Bob,'" the message concluded. It was signed by Stamos, Dave Coulier (Joey), Candace Cameron-Bure (DJ), Jodie Sweetin (Stephanie), Lori Loughlin (Aunt Becky), Andrea Barber (Kimmy), Scott Weinger (Steve), creator Jeff Franklin, and Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen (Michelle). This wasn't the only mention of Saget's hugs, as fellow castmate Barber also opined about the late actor's embrace. "He had the biggest heart of anyone in Hollywood. He gave the biggest hugs. I am gutted that I will never be able to hug him again," Barber wrote in her Instagram tribute to Saget.