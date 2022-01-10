Inside Andrea Barber's Emotional Tribute To Bob Saget

The social media tributes are pouring in for Bob Saget in light of the "Full House" actor's untimely death. Saget tragically died on January 9, as confirmed by Florida's Orange County Sheriff's Department's Twitter account. In their tweet, they note deputies responded to "a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room," who was later "identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene." Ultimately, "Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case." Saget was on a comedy tour at the time.

Following the breaking news, Saget's "Full House" co-stars began taking to social media to share their memories and pay tribute to the beloved Danny Tanner. "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock," said John Stamos, who played Jesse Katsopolis on the hit '90s sitcom. "I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby," he further lamented. Dave Coulier, who played Joey Gladstone, stated, "My heart is broken. I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave."

Candace Cameron-Bure, who played his oldest daughter, DJ Tanner, said she has "no words" and said that "Bob was one of the best humans beings I've ever known in my life. I loved him so much." Fellow TV daughters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen called the actor "the most loving, compassionate and generous man" and are "deeply saddened that he is no longer with us" (via People). Now, "Full House" stalwart Andrea Barber is sharing her reaction and honoring the late actor.