Inside Andrea Barber's Emotional Tribute To Bob Saget
The social media tributes are pouring in for Bob Saget in light of the "Full House" actor's untimely death. Saget tragically died on January 9, as confirmed by Florida's Orange County Sheriff's Department's Twitter account. In their tweet, they note deputies responded to "a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room," who was later "identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene." Ultimately, "Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case." Saget was on a comedy tour at the time.
Following the breaking news, Saget's "Full House" co-stars began taking to social media to share their memories and pay tribute to the beloved Danny Tanner. "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock," said John Stamos, who played Jesse Katsopolis on the hit '90s sitcom. "I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby," he further lamented. Dave Coulier, who played Joey Gladstone, stated, "My heart is broken. I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave."
Candace Cameron-Bure, who played his oldest daughter, DJ Tanner, said she has "no words" and said that "Bob was one of the best humans beings I've ever known in my life. I loved him so much." Fellow TV daughters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen called the actor "the most loving, compassionate and generous man" and are "deeply saddened that he is no longer with us" (via People). Now, "Full House" stalwart Andrea Barber is sharing her reaction and honoring the late actor.
Andrea Barber is 'gutted that [she] will never be able to hug' Bob Saget again
Taking to Instagram on January 10, Andrea Barber, who played DJ's best friend and annoying neighbor Kimmy Gibbler on "Full House," penned an emotional tribute to the late Bob Saget. Sharing a carousel of photos with her, Saget, and other cast members, Barber wrote, "This one hurts." She continued, "He had the biggest heart of anyone in Hollywood. He gave the biggest hugs. I am gutted that I will never be able to hug him again."
She further revealed that "Bob ended every text, every interaction with 'Love you'" and noted, "He loved so deeply and so fiercely." In true Danny Tanner fashion, in addition to his hugs, "he never hesitated to tell you just how much you meant to him." Barber then revealed "the greatest lesson I learned from Bob Saget – don't hesitate to tell people you love them," and noted she feels "at peace knowing that Bob knew exactly how much I adore him." She concluded: "Rest well, my dear friend. I have no doubt you are making everyone in Heaven laugh until their cheeks hurt, just as you did here on Earth."
In June 2021, Barber appeared on "Bob Saget's Here For You" podcast and gushed about her time on set with the actor. When asked what gave her the "most pleasure as Kimmy to violate [the characters]," Barber stated, "Our bits, your bits with me were the best, like, people loved it and I loved it — that I would just come in and zing you with whatever."