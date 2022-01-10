Ashley And Mary-Kate Olsen's Statement On Bob Saget's Death Is Deeply Touching

Mary-Kate and Ashely Olsen shared a special love for their TV dad Bob Saget throughout the years and described him as "the most loving, compassionate and generous man" in a statement obtained by ABC News. Although the Olsens live a private life and in 2016 chose not to revive their joint role as Michelle on Netflix's reboot "Fuller House," their relationship with Saget remained the same. "We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife, and family and are sending our condolences," the sisters added.

The former host of "America's Funniest Home Videos" was always open about how much he truly cared for the twins. "Ashley and Mary-Kate, I love so much. When I'm in New York or when they're here, when we can, we see each other," he told E! Online in February 2021. From the moment the Olsens first appeared on television, they were naturals when it came to acting. Saget recently revealed during an interview with Build Series that the two helped him remember his lines on the show. "Ashley and Mary-Kate gave me my lines on 'Full House.' Really. They were a quick study at three."

While his cause of death remains undetermined, the Orange County Sheriff's Office say detectives "found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case." Saget was known for his vibrant personality, and his legacy as one of the best actors and comedians will forever be remembered.