John Mayer Completely Breaks Down In Sweet Bob Saget Tribute

It seems like the whole of Hollywood has had nothing but touching things to say about the late Bob Saget in the wake of his death January 9. It was reported that the much-loved actor died in a hotel room in Florida, with his family sadly confirming the tragic news. "We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter," the 65-year-old actor and comedian's family said in a statement, per Entertainment Tonight.

Since then, thousands of tributes have poured in for the star across social media and beyond, with plenty of people in the industry sharing their memories of the hugely popular actor — including heartbreaking messages from Saget's "Full House" castmates.

Plenty of other notable figures have also paid their respects, including Jimmy Kimmel, who broke down while discussing his late friend Saget during the January 10 episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

It's clear to see the impact Saget had on so many people, and now there's another heart-wrenching tribute from none other than John Mayer and Jeff Ross that will surely leave fans of the late actor in tears.