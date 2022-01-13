John Mayer Completely Breaks Down In Sweet Bob Saget Tribute
It seems like the whole of Hollywood has had nothing but touching things to say about the late Bob Saget in the wake of his death January 9. It was reported that the much-loved actor died in a hotel room in Florida, with his family sadly confirming the tragic news. "We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter," the 65-year-old actor and comedian's family said in a statement, per Entertainment Tonight.
Since then, thousands of tributes have poured in for the star across social media and beyond, with plenty of people in the industry sharing their memories of the hugely popular actor — including heartbreaking messages from Saget's "Full House" castmates.
Plenty of other notable figures have also paid their respects, including Jimmy Kimmel, who broke down while discussing his late friend Saget during the January 10 episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
It's clear to see the impact Saget had on so many people, and now there's another heart-wrenching tribute from none other than John Mayer and Jeff Ross that will surely leave fans of the late actor in tears.
John Mayer loved Bob Saget's love
Of course, there are a myriad of tough moments that follow the death of a loved one, and, tragically, one of those following Bob Saget's death was picking up his car from the airport as he was in Florida for a gig when he died.
That tear-jerking honor fell to John Mayer and Jeff Ross, as the twosome, who were good friends with Saget, collected his vehicle from LAX Airport on January 12. They brought fans along for the ride via a touching Instagram Live as they drove home in Saget's vehicle while sharing some of their favorite memories of him.
"I've never known a human being on this earth who could give that much love, individually and completely, to that many people in a way that made each person feel like he was a main character in their life and they were a main character in his life," Mayer, who was visibly emotional, gushed in the more than 25-minute-long video.
The "Gravity" singer also shared how he would have turned to Saget when feeling such grief, but noted through tears, "You can't synthesize something you needed to hear from someone that was important and that could have helped you."
Ross also discussed his own close relationship with Saget, noting, "I really loved the guy."
Mayer previously honored Saget on Instagram, writing in part, "I love you, Bob," while Ross shared on Instagram that he'd spent time with Saget's family following his death.