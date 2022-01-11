Jimmy Kimmel Gets Emotional On Air During Tribute To 'Wonderfully Kind' Bob Saget

There's no doubt that Bob Saget has had a profound impact on many people — from fans to his famous colleagues. On January 9, authorities found Saget dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. The "Full House" star had just finished a show on his comedy tour, and sadly, he never made it home. Much like the death of Betty White, the news sent shockwaves through the country, especially considering Saget seemed to be in good health and was just 65 years old when he died.

Saget's "Full House" co-stars were among the first to comment on the tragedy, and the news left one of Saget's BFF's, John Stamos, reeling. "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock," Stamos tweeted. "I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby." Even the Olsen twins, who are notoriously private, quickly issued a statement upon Saget's death. "Bob was the most loving, compassionate, and generous man," they said (via ABC News). "We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has."

One of Saget's daughters also shared the last text from her father, which fittingly said "love u." Saget paved the way for many comedians and had a profound effect on several, including late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.