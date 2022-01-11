Jimmy Kimmel Gets Emotional On Air During Tribute To 'Wonderfully Kind' Bob Saget
There's no doubt that Bob Saget has had a profound impact on many people — from fans to his famous colleagues. On January 9, authorities found Saget dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. The "Full House" star had just finished a show on his comedy tour, and sadly, he never made it home. Much like the death of Betty White, the news sent shockwaves through the country, especially considering Saget seemed to be in good health and was just 65 years old when he died.
Saget's "Full House" co-stars were among the first to comment on the tragedy, and the news left one of Saget's BFF's, John Stamos, reeling. "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock," Stamos tweeted. "I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby." Even the Olsen twins, who are notoriously private, quickly issued a statement upon Saget's death. "Bob was the most loving, compassionate, and generous man," they said (via ABC News). "We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has."
One of Saget's daughters also shared the last text from her father, which fittingly said "love u." Saget paved the way for many comedians and had a profound effect on several, including late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.
Jimmy Kimmel remembers Bob Saget with tear-filled monologue
Jimmy Kimmel is just one of many who has paid tribute to Bob Saget. But instead of simply penning a tweet to express his sorrow, Kimmel shared a moving and tear-filled tribute to the "Full House" star during an episode of his late-night show, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" The star taped the monologue before the studio audience arrived. "If you read anything about Bob online last night ... a word that came up a lot was 'the sweetest,' and Bob was the sweetest. He was the sweetest man," Kimmel began through a shaky voice and tears.
"I have so many wonderfully kind and supportive texts and emails and calls from Bob. He always had a compliment. He would write sometimes just to tell me he loved me," Kimmel recalled, adding that he knew Saget did that for many people. The star shared how Saget never said a bad word about anyone before he touched a bit on his charity work. Kimmel also stated that he and Saget talked a lot about their kids, and he made sure to send love to Saget's wife and daughters. Kimmel also shared a clip of himself, Saget, and John Stamos remembering their pal, Don Rickles.
Shortly after Saget's death, medical examiners performed an autopsy to try and find the cause of death. "At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play," they shared, stating that the results would take 10-12 weeks to complete.