Bob Saget's Final Interview Takes On New Heartbreaking Meaning After His Death

Actor and comedy icon Bob Saget died on January 9 at an Orlando, Florida hotel, per TMZ, right in the midst of his national "I Don't Do Negative" comedy tour. The prolific stand-up comedian had performed the night before. According to an official tweet from the Orange County Sheriff's Office, first responders declared the actor dead on the scene in Saget's room at the Ritz-Carlton. Officials also noted there were no signs of foul play or drug use.

Best known as Danny Tanner on "Full House" and the longtime host of "America's Funniest Home Videos," Saget stayed busy offscreen behind the mic doing stand-up. Per TMZ, his tour began in September 2021 and was supposed to last through May. Saget even wrote about his last show — which took place on January 8 in Jacksonville — on social media, featuring a selfie on Instagram with a lengthy caption that gushed about the "really nice audience" at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall that night. "I'm back in comedy like I was when I was 26," Saget continued. "I guess I'm finding my new voice and loving every moment of it... Goin' everywhere until I get the special shot. And then probably keep going cause I'm addicted to this s***. Peace out."

Along with some heartbreaking words in light of his death, Saget offered insight into his love for comedy in his final interview.