Bob Saget's Final Interview Takes On New Heartbreaking Meaning After His Death
Actor and comedy icon Bob Saget died on January 9 at an Orlando, Florida hotel, per TMZ, right in the midst of his national "I Don't Do Negative" comedy tour. The prolific stand-up comedian had performed the night before. According to an official tweet from the Orange County Sheriff's Office, first responders declared the actor dead on the scene in Saget's room at the Ritz-Carlton. Officials also noted there were no signs of foul play or drug use.
Best known as Danny Tanner on "Full House" and the longtime host of "America's Funniest Home Videos," Saget stayed busy offscreen behind the mic doing stand-up. Per TMZ, his tour began in September 2021 and was supposed to last through May. Saget even wrote about his last show — which took place on January 8 in Jacksonville — on social media, featuring a selfie on Instagram with a lengthy caption that gushed about the "really nice audience" at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall that night. "I'm back in comedy like I was when I was 26," Saget continued. "I guess I'm finding my new voice and loving every moment of it... Goin' everywhere until I get the special shot. And then probably keep going cause I'm addicted to this s***. Peace out."
Along with some heartbreaking words in light of his death, Saget offered insight into his love for comedy in his final interview.
Bob Saget said it was his job to make people 'feel better'
Bob Saget died doing what he loved: making others laugh. In a January 5 interview on News4JAX — his last — Saget spoke about his "I Don't Do Negative" comedy tour, for which he had performed a gig one night prior to his January 9 death in Florida, per Daily Mail. Saget revealed the driving force behind his continued passion for comedy, saying, "Everywhere where you are, you're making people feel better, and that's my job." Saget also discussed why he eschews politics and religion in his routine. "I don't want dissension in the room," he said. "I just want to make people have a good time and have a good night out." In a particularly sad line in hindsight, Saget was excited about hitting the road the next day. 'I'm leaving tomorrow to be there so I can be, I'm going to Orlando and then I'm coming right to Jacksonville," he shared.
The comedian also reflected on his late mentor, "American Bandstand" producer and professor at Temple University, Lew Klein. 'You're gonna make me cry, he was like a dad to me,' Saget said, adding, "Lew Klein cared so much about students... He would talk with me and then we lost him not too long ago, which is very sad."