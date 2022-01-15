Kelly Rizzo's Heartfelt Tribute At Bob Saget's Funeral Has Everyone Crying
For millions of television viewers, Bob Saget felt like a familiar friend "waiting just around the bend," but he was also a beloved colleague, father, and husband. The "Full House" star left a lasting impact on all of the lives that he touched, and will be remembered for his inherent ability to make his fans and those closest to him smile.
However, when tributes to the comedy icon poured in from his family — both on-screen and off — it was hard for his mourners to smile through the tears. Following Saget's tragic death on January 9, his wife of four years, travel blogger Kelly Rizzo, called him her "whole heart" in a statement to ET. "I am so completely shattered and in disbelief," she said. "I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers."
Rizzo found herself surrounded by some of this love at Saget's funeral on Friday. Per Us Weekly, a number of Saget's "Full House" and "Fuller House" co-stars attended the memorial service, including his TV daughters Jodie Sweetin, Candace Cameron Bure, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. His sitcom roomies and good friends in real life, John Stamos and Dave Coulier, served as pallbearers. Stamos and Rizzo have shared a few funny memories of Saget on Twitter, such as his frustrating (but endearing) texting habits, and Rizzo also paid tribute to Saget at his funeral in a poignant way.
How Kelly Rizzo wore Bob Saget's wedding ring
During Bob Saget's funeral at Mount Sinai Memorial Parks and Mortuaries in Los Angeles, Kelly Rizzo was spotted wearing her late husband's wedding ring on a gold necklace, per People.
Saget and Rizzo got married in October 2018. The couple never had any children together, but Saget shares three daughters with his ex-wife, Sherri Kramer. The siblings spoke at his funeral, and Rizzo also eulogized her late husband. A source told The Sun that Rizzo began crying during her speech, but the "Eat Travel Rock" host made her fellow grievers smile when she "joked about how [Saget] didn't exactly know what she did for a living."
Ahead of the service, she let her Twitter followers know just how hard attending it was going to be for her by quote-tweeting John Stamos' words about saying goodbye to Saget: "Today will be the hardest day of my life."
Rizzo and Saget were close with Stamos and his wife, Caitlin McHugh. In 2019, Saget posted a photo of the foursome on his Instagram page. They were on a double date at a restaurant, and he hilariously captioned the pic, "What can you say about someone you've loved for so long and want to spend the rest of your life with? But enough about @JohnStamos – We are both so lucky to have married these wonderful beautiful women."
Saget brought us laughter and love during his life, so it's fitting that he was remembered with so much of both.