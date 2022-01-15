Kelly Rizzo's Heartfelt Tribute At Bob Saget's Funeral Has Everyone Crying

For millions of television viewers, Bob Saget felt like a familiar friend "waiting just around the bend," but he was also a beloved colleague, father, and husband. The "Full House" star left a lasting impact on all of the lives that he touched, and will be remembered for his inherent ability to make his fans and those closest to him smile.

However, when tributes to the comedy icon poured in from his family — both on-screen and off — it was hard for his mourners to smile through the tears. Following Saget's tragic death on January 9, his wife of four years, travel blogger Kelly Rizzo, called him her "whole heart" in a statement to ET. "I am so completely shattered and in disbelief," she said. "I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers."

Rizzo found herself surrounded by some of this love at Saget's funeral on Friday. Per Us Weekly, a number of Saget's "Full House" and "Fuller House" co-stars attended the memorial service, including his TV daughters Jodie Sweetin, Candace Cameron Bure, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. His sitcom roomies and good friends in real life, John Stamos and Dave Coulier, served as pallbearers. Stamos and Rizzo have shared a few funny memories of Saget on Twitter, such as his frustrating (but endearing) texting habits, and Rizzo also paid tribute to Saget at his funeral in a poignant way.