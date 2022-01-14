John Stamos Preparing His Final Goodbye To Bob Saget Will Leave You In Tears

When news of Bob Saget's death broke, fans flocked to social media to mourn the loss of one of TV's most beloved dads. The comedian was best-known for playing Danny Tanner on "Full House," and over the years he had formed an incredible bond with the cast of the wildly popular sitcom. "Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family," members of the principal cast wrote in a joint statement posted to John Stamos's Instagram on January 10, the day after Saget's death.

A brotherhood was formed among the trio of "Full House" male leads which was made apparent in heartfelt goodbyes. Dave Coulier shared five throwback photos on Instagram that captured him and Saget through the years, as their relationship predated the ABC series. "I met Bob when I was 18 years old. I didn't know then that two, struggling standup comics would end up being brothers forever," Coulier wrote in the caption, mentioning how he wished Saget was around to support him during this difficult time.

Stamos tugged at the heartstrings of fans as he unapologetically wore his heart on his sleeve while mourning Saget. "I am broken. I am gutted," Stamos tweeted after news of his co-star's death broke. On January 11, Stamos posted an emotional message about his friend's death to Instagram. "I'm not ready to accept that he's gone – I'm not going to say goodbye yet," he wrote. A few days later, Stamos was forced to say goodbye.