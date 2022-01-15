The One Detail About Bob Saget's Funeral That Has Hit Fans The Hardest

Five days after his untimely death that shocked the world, Bob Saget has been laid at his final resting place. The 65-year-old comedian was found dead on January 9 in his hotel room in Florida, much to the surprise of fans and colleagues alike. The cause of his death has yet to be determined.

Saget was in the presence of his friends and family at the time of his funeral and subsequent burial. TMZ initially reported that he would only have a small service, but around 300 people were in attendance to pay their respects. Both the service and burial were held at the Mt. Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery in Los Angeles.

The "Full House" cast, including John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Lori Loughlin, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen attended the service, per People. John Mayer, Jeff Ross, Jimmy Kimmel, Kathy Griffin, and Dave Chappelle were also at the funeral. While the service was mostly private, one little detail struck a chord with fans across the globe.