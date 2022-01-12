New Details On Bob Saget's Death Reveal He May Have Died In His Sleep

The world was left in shock and devastation when "America's favorite dad" Bob Saget died at age 65 on January 9. The comedian was found dead by law enforcement at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando, Florida, where he was staying after performing on his sold-out comedy tour, per People.

Saget was best known for his role as Danny Tanner in 1987's "Full House." He later reprised his role in the reboot Netflix's "Fuller House" in 2016 and had close relationships with his castmates, who have all paid tribute to him on social media. Saget was also a gifted stand-up comedian and activist, having raised awareness for Scleroderma research in honor of his sister who died of the disease when he was a young man, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Saget's death was first confirmed in a statement by the Orange County Sheriff's Office and detectives found "no signs of foul play or drug use." Still, investigations about the cause of death remain ongoing, and a new report suggests that Saget may have died in his sleep.