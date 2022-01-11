Candace Cameron Bure's New Tribute To Bob Saget Has Fans Heartbroken All Over Again

Candace Cameron Bure is breaking fans' hearts with a new tribute to the late Bob Saget. The homage came two days after Saget was found dead in a Ritz-Carlton hotel room in Florida on January 9, as TMZ reported. The sudden death of the 65-year-old left came as a shock to devastated fans, as the comedian had been traveling across the U.S. at the time for his stand-up comedy tour, with all appearing well.

Of course, one of Saget's claims to fame was his role as "America's Dad" on ABC's hit sitcom "Full House." The comedy followed Danny Tanner (Saget) as he raised three daughters as a single father in San Francisco with the help of his brother-in-law (John Stamos) and best friend (Dave Coulier). The actor's co-stars from the 90s hit show were quick to commemorate their beloved friend on social media, with Candace Cameron Bure initially reacting to the news, "I don't know what to say." Bure continued, "I have no words. Bob was one of the best human beings I've ever known in my life. I loved him so much." Bure played Saget's daughter DJ Tanner on "Full House," meeting the actor when she was just 10.

Now, Bure is once again paying tribute to Saget in a long, emotional message that brought new tears to fans' eyes.