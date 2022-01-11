Candace Cameron Bure's New Tribute To Bob Saget Has Fans Heartbroken All Over Again
Candace Cameron Bure is breaking fans' hearts with a new tribute to the late Bob Saget. The homage came two days after Saget was found dead in a Ritz-Carlton hotel room in Florida on January 9, as TMZ reported. The sudden death of the 65-year-old left came as a shock to devastated fans, as the comedian had been traveling across the U.S. at the time for his stand-up comedy tour, with all appearing well.
Of course, one of Saget's claims to fame was his role as "America's Dad" on ABC's hit sitcom "Full House." The comedy followed Danny Tanner (Saget) as he raised three daughters as a single father in San Francisco with the help of his brother-in-law (John Stamos) and best friend (Dave Coulier). The actor's co-stars from the 90s hit show were quick to commemorate their beloved friend on social media, with Candace Cameron Bure initially reacting to the news, "I don't know what to say." Bure continued, "I have no words. Bob was one of the best human beings I've ever known in my life. I loved him so much." Bure played Saget's daughter DJ Tanner on "Full House," meeting the actor when she was just 10.
Now, Bure is once again paying tribute to Saget in a long, emotional message that brought new tears to fans' eyes.
Candace Cameron Bure isn't ready to let go
Taking to Instagram with a throwback photo of herself with Bob Saget, actor Candace Cameron Bure opened up about the pain she's experiencing as she remembers her friend and former "Full House" co-star. "Oh, Bob. Why'd you have to leave us so soon?," began Bure, who called Saget the "glue" to their "Full House" family. Like many fans, Bure noted how her "childhood is wrapped up in" Saget, and how the actor taught her to "feel deeply," and "share [her] emotions."
"You weren't just like a father, but one of my closest friends in life," Bure wrote. "This hurts like nothing I've ever felt before. I love you, I love you, I love you. You knew that. I knew that. But I have to say it again. I want one more hug. I want one more text that says, ”h, btw, it's me Bob" after a long rant. I want one more laugh. I want to roll my eyes at you one more time." The actor went on to say there will never "be another" like Saget, and recognized the comedian's "beautiful legacy." Bure ended her message, "I'm not saying goodbye because you'll never leave my heart. Even with this gigantic tear in it."
Bure's emotional note hit fans hard, with one commenter writing, "We feel the pain just like you do." Someone else said, "As someone who has lost their dad unexpectedly I feel this with all of my heart and soul," while another added, "Oh this hurt!"