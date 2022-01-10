Bob Saget's Wife Kelly Rizzo Issues Absolutely Devastating Statement On His Death

Bob Saget's unexpected death on January 9 sent shockwaves across the world. The "Full House" alum, who was 65, was found "unresponsive" in a room at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando, Florida, the Orange Country Sheriff's Department shared on Twitter. The comedian was in the middle of a stand-up tour and had performed in nearby Ponte Vedra Beach the night before, according to his Instagram. "I'm back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I'm finding my new voice and loving every moment of it," the former "America's Funniest Home Videos" host captioned the post, adding that he was set to perform in Palm Beach on January 28 and 29.

No foul play or drug use were involved in Saget's death, according to the autopsy report released on January 10, People reported. Details of the cause of death are still unclear, with the chief medical examiner of Orange and Osceola Counties noting further investigation might take up to 12 weeks, the outlet noted.

Celebrities were quick to respond to the astonishing news — particularly Saget's "Full House" castmates, who all released individual statements as well as one together. Saget's family also released a statement confirming the comedian's death, according to People. While his family as an entity addressed the news, Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, needed some more time before speaking about her loss. And now, she has opened up.