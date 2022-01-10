Bob Saget's Wife Kelly Rizzo Issues Absolutely Devastating Statement On His Death
Bob Saget's unexpected death on January 9 sent shockwaves across the world. The "Full House" alum, who was 65, was found "unresponsive" in a room at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando, Florida, the Orange Country Sheriff's Department shared on Twitter. The comedian was in the middle of a stand-up tour and had performed in nearby Ponte Vedra Beach the night before, according to his Instagram. "I'm back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I'm finding my new voice and loving every moment of it," the former "America's Funniest Home Videos" host captioned the post, adding that he was set to perform in Palm Beach on January 28 and 29.
No foul play or drug use were involved in Saget's death, according to the autopsy report released on January 10, People reported. Details of the cause of death are still unclear, with the chief medical examiner of Orange and Osceola Counties noting further investigation might take up to 12 weeks, the outlet noted.
Celebrities were quick to respond to the astonishing news — particularly Saget's "Full House" castmates, who all released individual statements as well as one together. Saget's family also released a statement confirming the comedian's death, according to People. While his family as an entity addressed the news, Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, needed some more time before speaking about her loss. And now, she has opened up.
Kelly Rizzo is 'shattered' by the loss husband Bob Saget, her 'absolute everything'
Kelly Rizzo has broken her silence about husband Bob Saget's death. On January 10, Rizzo revealing her "disbelief" in a statement shared with People. Rizzo also used the opportunity to thank everyone's love and support. "My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything. I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers," she said. Rizzo, the writer behind the "Eat Travel Rock" blog, added that she wants to share more about her late husband "when the time is right" while asking that the public respect her need for privacy at the moment. "Sharing how much he meant to me, all of those around him, and how much all of his fans and friends meant to him as well," she said.
Saget and Rizzo married in October 2018, as Saget announced on Instagram. "Okay, so we went and did it. And damn are we happy," he captioned a photo of the two in wedding attire. After divorcing his first wife, Sherri Kramer, in 1997, Saget remained single until he met Rizzo in 2015. In fact, he believed he would never be in a relationship again — and had made peace with the idea, according to Closer Weekly. But it's clear that he and Rizzo couldn't have been happier together, as they often shared snippets about their sweet relationship on Instagram.