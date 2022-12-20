Ricki Lake Gushes Over Married Life With New Husband Ross Burningham

Ricki Lake was dealt a devastating blow in 2017 when her second husband, Christian Evans, tragically died. Fortunately for Lake, she was able to find love again with Ross Burningham, who she wound up marrying. The veteran talk show host announced the couple's engagement to fans in a touching Instagram post in February 2021. "I love him very much and I am so grateful I get to love and be loved so deeply by this stellar human," Lake wrote alongside a selfie with Burningham where they both flashed huge smiles.

Shortly after announcing their engagement, Lake spoke about why the pair were so excited for what the future could bring. "Both of us, newly empty-nesters, we feel as if we are kids again," she told People in February 2021. "We are filled with gratitude and joy for what is to come," Lake added.

Nearly a year after their engagement, Lake and Burningham tied the knot in January. The "Hairspray" star shared snaps from the wedding on Instagram. "We did it! 1/2/22 Ross and I said I DO!" she wrote. The couple decided to keep the event casual, and enlisted the help of their friends to co-officiate the ceremony. "It was truly one of the best days of my life," Lake told People in January. After almost a year of marriage, Lake shared a personal anecdote giving insight into what makes her relationship with Burningham so unique.