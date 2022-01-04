The Truth About Ricki Lake's New Marriage

Ricki Lake is a former talk-show host known for the aptly named "The Ricki Lake Show." Prior to her career as a talk-show host, Lake was an actor, notably starring in the 1988 version of "Hairspray," for which she was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award For Best Female Lead, as per The Things. Although "The Ricki Lake Show" ended in 2013, Lake hasn't left the showbiz industry. In recent years, she joined the judging panel of the British talent show, "Let It Shine," in addition to performing on "Dancing with the Stars."

In 2017, the actor's life was turned upside down when her ex-husband, Christian Evans, died by suicide, according to Today. After their 2015 divorce, the two had continued a loving and supportive friendship. A year following his death, Lake took to Instagram to write that despite their divorce, "his absence ... left a gaping hole in my life and heart." However, she hinted that she had met someone new, penning, "my heart is open again to life and love."

In fact, in February of 2019, Lake told People that she had "found a brilliant new love" again in the form of Jeff Scult. However, this relationship didn't pan out. The one that was meant to be was with corporate lawyer Ross Burningham, who she met in early 2020, per Closer Weekly. The pair has plenty in common, including being parents to young adults from prior marriages, and Lake has often taken to Instagram to document their journey from dating to marriage.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ at​ 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.