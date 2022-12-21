OJ Simpson Doesn't Hold Back On His Former Friendship With Donald Trump
OJ Simpson has been attached to some pretty serious controversies. Of course, the first thing that comes to mind is the horrific murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goodman. At the time, Simpson was one of the NFL's most beloved and accomplished running backs, but everything changed when he was accused of and later tried for their murders in 1995. Ultimately, Simpson was acquitted with the help of a superstar legal squad, which included the late Johnny Cochran and Robert Kardashian Sr, per The Washington Post.
In the years since his controversial case, Simpson has struggled to regain the levels of fame he saw in his youth and has found himself in other legal trouble. Still, he's maintained a near-constant presence in the media due to the internet's wide-reaching rumor that Simpson is Khloe Kardashian's paternal parent.
During a recent episode of the "Full Send Podcast," host Kyle Bogeard attempted to pick Simpson's brain about these hot-button issues to varying degrees of success. According to Simpson, he never slept with Kris Jenner (although he thought she was "cute" and "nice"), and therefore he couldn't have fathered Khloe. Meanwhile, the California native refused to engage with Bogeard about the murder trial at all. However, one area that Simpson did expand further on is his past friendship with Donald Trump.
OJ Simpson has fond memories of Donald Trump
Before they became divisive public figures, OJ Simpson and Donald Trump used to be friends. As Inside Edition reports, at a time, the two had frequently hit the town with their families. Simpson even attended Trump's wedding to his second wife, Marla Maples. However, as life took them in two different directions, their friendship began to fizzle.
Recently, Simpson dished on just how their friendship came to be. "I like people. I think I've got a good sense of humor. ... I always said that's what I always like about the Donald," said Simpson on the "Full Send" podcast. "The Donald I knew, not the president. He had a great sense of humor. He could laugh at himself, and he told great stories." When asked how he and Trump met, Simpson replied, "Just around. In New York. ... We kind of had the same taste in ladies. ... Models. Because he knew Eileen Ford, I knew Eileen ford. I had dated Maud Adams for a while. ... we found ourselves at a lot of those types of events." When the host remarked that he and Donald would have made a "deadly duo," Simpson disagreed. "Don't use that word," he warned. "We were very friendly acquaintances, and I gotta tell you, I liked him. I liked him a lot. I thought he was really, really funny."