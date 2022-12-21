Rumer Willis Is Expecting Her First Child

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis are about to become grandparents. Their 34-year-old daughter Rumer Willis just announced she is expecting her first child. Moore and Willis are no strangers to headline-gabbing pregnancy announcements. Back in 1991 while pregnant with Rumer's younger sister Scout, Moore posed for a now-iconic Vanity Fair cover, naked and cradling her belly. While Rumer and her partner Derek Richard Thomas, lead singer of the band Vista Kicks, aren't on the cover of Vanity Fair, their relationship is no less a whirlwind. The announcement comes merely a month since they officially became a couple, per Us Weekly.

On November 15, Rumer posted to her official Instagram a series of snowy portraits with Thomas where the pair are seen smooching and cuddling with their dog on a sunny day. Previously, Thomas had gushed about Rumer on his official Instagram for her birthday on August 16, writing "In the short time we've been together you have filled my life with joy and peace. Everything is just so easy with you. We sing, we dance, we play and most of all we laugh. Thank you for being you. You're a magical human I'm so glad you came into my life."

Now that Rumer and Thomas have announced their pregnancy, the news is definitely causing quite a reaction from their friends and family.