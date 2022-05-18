Demi Moore's Throwback Photo With Bruce Willis Got Quite The Reaction From His Wife
Bruce Willis has had a tough year, but the "Die Hard" legend also has a strong support system behind him. In March, his family announced on Instagram that Willis was retiring from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, a cognitive disorder that affects language and other communication skills, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him," the joint statement read. The announcement was signed by his loved ones, including Willis' five daughters, his wife Emma Heming, and his ex-wife Demi Moore.
Following the news, his daughters separately paid tribute to "The Sixth Sense" star, using the opportunity to thank the public for sending so much positivity their way. "It kept hitting me yesterday how much love, energy, and prayers were now being sent to my daddio and just humbling me in a way that's brings tears as I write this," Scout Willis wrote on Instagram. Rumer Willis shared a series of throwback photos of her childhood to praise his parenting skills.
In one image that showed Willis and the three daughters he shares with Moore sticking their tongue out, Rumer noted he was "a girl dad." Heming also poured her heart out in the comments section. "One of the best ones I know," she wrote. Moore also doesn't hide her affection for Willis — and his wife appears to have no issues with it.
Emma Heming enjoyed Demi Moore's Instagram throwback
Demi Moore was feeling nostalgic on May 17. The "Ghost" star took to Instagram to upload a photo from her Cannes red-carpet appearance alongside Bruce Willis in 1997 — and Willis's wife, Emma Heming, was all for it. "All the feels. Beautiful," Heming wrote in the comments section, adding a red heart emoji. Moore replied to Heming's comment with a string of hearts, showing they are together in their love and support for Willis. Social media users expressed their admiration for the women's willingness to maintain a positive relationship. "I love how you and @demimoore support each other," one gushed.
Moore and Willis, who split in 1998, have maintained a close relationship even after their 2000 divorce. "I still love Demi. We're very close. We have three children whom we will continue to raise together, and we're probably as close now as we ever were," Willis told Rolling Stone that year. The dynamics continued after Willis married Heming in 2009. In fact, Moore attended Willis and Heming's vow renewal in 2019, Heming noted on Instagram, per People. "She welcomed me into her family like I welcomed her into ours," Heming told Us Weekly at the time.
Moore and Heming aren't shy about showing their affection for each other publicly. In November 2018, Heming wished Moore a happy birthday on Instagram, gushing about her parenting skills. "I'm filled with so much gratitude that I get to call you family," Heming captioned the snap.