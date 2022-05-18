Demi Moore's Throwback Photo With Bruce Willis Got Quite The Reaction From His Wife

Bruce Willis has had a tough year, but the "Die Hard" legend also has a strong support system behind him. In March, his family announced on Instagram that Willis was retiring from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, a cognitive disorder that affects language and other communication skills, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him," the joint statement read. The announcement was signed by his loved ones, including Willis' five daughters, his wife Emma Heming, and his ex-wife Demi Moore.

Following the news, his daughters separately paid tribute to "The Sixth Sense" star, using the opportunity to thank the public for sending so much positivity their way. "It kept hitting me yesterday how much love, energy, and prayers were now being sent to my daddio and just humbling me in a way that's brings tears as I write this," Scout Willis wrote on Instagram. Rumer Willis shared a series of throwback photos of her childhood to praise his parenting skills.

In one image that showed Willis and the three daughters he shares with Moore sticking their tongue out, Rumer noted he was "a girl dad." Heming also poured her heart out in the comments section. "One of the best ones I know," she wrote. Moore also doesn't hide her affection for Willis — and his wife appears to have no issues with it.