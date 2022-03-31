Tragic Details About Bruce Willis

When Bruce Willis was granted a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2006, he confessed that he never really saw fame coming for him. "I used to come down here and look at these stars and I could never quite figure out what you were supposed to do to get one," he said at the ceremony, according to The Guardian. "Time has passed and now here I am doing this, and I'm still excited. I'm still excited to be an actor," he added.

All that excitement has taken him through an impressive career. He's starred in Wes Anderson's whimsical film "Moonrise Kingdom," the iconic "Armageddon," M. Night Shyamalan's "Unbreakable," Quentin Tarantino's "Pulp Fiction," and "Die Hard." It hasn't all been terrific, though. Willis has made it onto the Razzies' radar more than once, a list for the worst films and actors of the year. Just think of the complete opposite of the Oscars.

It wasn't all work, however. In the midst of his booming career, he married and divorced Demi Moore (more on this below) and later married Emma Heming Willis. Happily, his ex and his current wife get along famously. He also went on to welcome five children over the years who've had adventures of their own both on and off the screen. But things took a turn for Bruce Willis on March 30, 2022, when he announced that, due to a health concern, he'd be stepping away from acting. Sadly, this isn't the first tough thing he's had to go through.