Eddie Cibrian Swats Down Brandi Glanville's Bold New Cheating Accusation

Brandi Glanville made a name for herself as a model, a reality star, and the woman who divorced Eddie Cibrian. When she joined "RHOC," she was mid-divorce and conveniently friends with Lisa Vanderpump, the boss of Scheana Shay, one of the women Cibrian reportedly cheated on her with. It made for great TV. Glanville didn't only have beef with Shay though. She was also reeling from Cibrian's reportedly long-term affair with Leann Rimes – to whom he is now married.

Rimes and Cibrian were reportedly likely on the set of a lifetime movie back in 2009, per Us Weekly. At the time they were both married to other people, but the chemistry was instant, and before long, rumors of their affair were being reported just about everywhere. Take that and couple it with Cibrian's multi-year affair with Shay, and it was all too much for Glanville who filed for divorce and joined the Bravo family.

In the intervening years, Glanville has never shied away from discussing her theories about Cibrian's past. As recently as this week she's gone public with accusations that Cibrian had an affair during the early days of their marriage with yet another co-star.