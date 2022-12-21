Vanderpump Rules Fans Tell Nicki Swift Who They Think Had The Most Iconic Feud - Exclusive Survey
There is always drama brewing between "Vanderpump Rules" cast members, and it's hard to keep up with who is feuding with whom. The self-proclaimed "Queen Bee" of the group, Stassi Schroeder, was usually at the center of past drama, particularly when it came to her then-boyfriend, Jax Taylor. Although they're no longer on the show, fans can't forget how much their on-again-off-again relationship caused feuds with several people.
Former "Vanderpump Rules" star Kristen Doute's breakup with Tom Sandoval also caused waves within the group. She claimed he had cheated on her with Ariana Madix, which he and the bartender vehemently denied, per Bravo. Doute eventually moved on with James Kennedy, who later had a thing for Lala Kent. Although Kent only considered Kennedy a friend, the two had a one-night hook-up and many thought the DJ held a torch for the "Give Them Lala" author.
With so many strong personalities in the mix, it's no surprise that the cast members were always fighting, and Nicki Swift reached out to "Vanderpump Rules" fans to find out which feud was the most unforgettable of the bunch.
Vanderpump Rules fans think Jax Taylor and Tom Sandoval's feud takes the prize
In an exclusive Nicki Swift survey, almost 600 "Vanderpump Rules" fans weighed in on which feud they thought was the most iconic. Over 150 people chose the ongoing battle between Jax Taylor and Tom Sandoval. Taylor's ego was well-known, but it really showed during a scene with Sandoval in Season 4. During an argument between the two, Taylor raged, "Dude, stop acting like you're the number one f****** guy in this group man. I'm the number one guy in this group." Fans also can't forget how Taylor slept with Kristen Doute while she was still with Schwartz, which leads us to the next biggest feud.
129 "Vanderpump Rules" fans chose Stassi Schroder and Doute's feud as the second most memorable on the show. When Schroeder found out that her BFF slept with Taylor, it was a slap heard around the world. Schroeder eventually forgave Doute and later stated, "She made a mistake. And she's learned from it," per Bravo. Following closely is Doute's feud with Sandoval and Ariana Madix, with 127 votes. To get back at Sandoval for allegedly cheating on her, Doute brought a woman on the show who claimed she and the bartender hooked up, per Us Weekly.
Taylor's feud with James Kennedy received 95 votes — their disagreement was mostly about the DJ poking fun at the former SUR bartender's age. Lastly, 83 viewers chose Lala Kent's feud with Kennedy as iconic and still quote, "It's not about the pasta!" to this day.