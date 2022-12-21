Vanderpump Rules Fans Tell Nicki Swift Who They Think Had The Most Iconic Feud - Exclusive Survey

There is always drama brewing between "Vanderpump Rules" cast members, and it's hard to keep up with who is feuding with whom. The self-proclaimed "Queen Bee" of the group, Stassi Schroeder, was usually at the center of past drama, particularly when it came to her then-boyfriend, Jax Taylor. Although they're no longer on the show, fans can't forget how much their on-again-off-again relationship caused feuds with several people.

Former "Vanderpump Rules" star Kristen Doute's breakup with Tom Sandoval also caused waves within the group. She claimed he had cheated on her with Ariana Madix, which he and the bartender vehemently denied, per Bravo. Doute eventually moved on with James Kennedy, who later had a thing for Lala Kent. Although Kent only considered Kennedy a friend, the two had a one-night hook-up and many thought the DJ held a torch for the "Give Them Lala" author.

With so many strong personalities in the mix, it's no surprise that the cast members were always fighting, and Nicki Swift reached out to "Vanderpump Rules" fans to find out which feud was the most unforgettable of the bunch.