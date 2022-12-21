RHOP's Ashley Darby Is Moving On With Summer House Star Luke Gulbranson

Ashley Darby's marriage to her now-estranged husband Michael Darby raised a lot of eyebrows with "The Real Housewives of Potomac" fans. During Season 1, she revealed that he was 29 years her senior, and despite many thinking that she married him for his money, the former pageant queen seemed smitten with her man. However, her marriage to Michael faced a plethora of challenges over the years.

According to People, a Bravo cameraman claimed Michael "grabbed and groped" his butt in 2018 during the filming of Monique Samuels' rainbow baby shower. In light of these allegations, Michael was hit with assault and improper sexual contact charges, which were later dismissed due to a lack of sufficient evidence. Two years later, Michael was again caught in a scandal when pictures of him with another woman surfaced, per Taste of Reality. The following year, Distractify reported Michael getting cozy with a woman at a bar. Amid all the allegations, Ashley staunchly defended her husband and stood by his side, but it didn't last forever.

Fans were not surprised when the "RHOP" star revealed that she and Michael were separating. In an exclusive statement via Bravo's "The Daily Dish," Ashley wrote, "Almost eight years ago, when Michael and I said 'I do,' we anticipated sharing every single day together from that moment forward. Unfortunately, that is not our current reality. We have decided to separate." When Season 7 started, viewers watched as she navigated her newfound life as a single mom. Although it seemed as if she still loved Michael at the time, she has now found love with another Bravolebrity.