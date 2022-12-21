Why You Won't Find Ryan Gosling On Social Media

Social media has become a part of many people's lives, and it seems like it's slowly taking over the world we live in today. In fact, Data Reportal stated that nearly 60% of the world's global population uses some form of social media. That's (roughly) more than half the population! While it seems like every person you know is on social media, there are still approximately 40% of individuals choosing to avoid the digital world.

Many of those who keep their life out of social media are celebrities. Kristen Stewart, Chris Pine, Emma Stone, and many others have tried to keep their very public lives a little more private by staying away from online accounts. With media, paparazzi, and general interest, many celebrities' lives are anything but private. However, if they don't have social media accounts, people generally don't have as much to talk about. This approach is what many of them choose to take, including "The Notebook" actor Ryan Gosling, according to People.

Starring in movies like "La La Land" and "Blade Runner," Gosling has become one of the most famous actors in the world. Yet, people rarely know anything about his life outside of the spotlight. The only glimpse into his personal life fans seem to get is when the actor does press for a film. Even then, he tends to refrain from talking about anything other than the movie he's promoting. So, it makes sense that the already private Canadian avoids social media.