The Tragic Death Of UFC Star Stephan Bonnar

On December 22, 2022, MMA and wrestling star Stephan Bonnar died at the age of 45, UFC confirmed on Instagram. "Stephan Bonnar was one of the most important fighters to ever compete in the Octagon," UFC President Dana White said in an official statement. "His fight with Forrest Griffin changed the sport forever, and he will never be forgotten. The fans loved him, related to him and he always gave them his best. He will be missed." Though an official cause of death is yet to be released, Daily Mail reports that the UFC star died from complications of the heart.

With a career spanning two decades, Bonnar has undoubtedly left a lasting legacy in the wrestling and UFC scene. In April 2005, Bonnar had arguably the most important fight of his career — a drag-out fight with MMA star Forrest Griffin, which has now come to be regarded as one of the most legendary fights in UFC history. Not only did this fight stir UFC in a new direction, but it also changed the course of Bonnar's career. "Everything changed," Bonnar once said. "Almost overnight, I became like a celebrity. Everywhere I went, someone would recognize me, even in obscure places."

In the years that followed that fight, Bonnar continued to rack up more success, ultimately making a name for himself as a legend. Sadly, with his sudden death, Bonnar has left a huge void in the UFC industry — a void that will be felt by his fans and loved ones alike.