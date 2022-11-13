The Tragic Death Of UFC Alum Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson

Mixed martial artist Anthony Johnson died on November 13, 2022, Bellator MMA announced on Twitter. "It is with great sadness [that] we acknowledge the passing of Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson," the post read. "The BELLATOR family is devastated by his untimely passing and we send our condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time." Johnson died of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, a form of cancer that occurs in the lymph system, and hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, according to Yahoo! Sports. Johnson was only 38 when he died, which is atypical since the cancer is more common in older men, the National Cancer Institute notes.

Other notable figures have been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including Abby Lee Miller of "Dance Moms," as well as beloved actor Jeff Bridges. Also, Jane Fonda shared that she was diagnosed with the same cancer in September. Many are able to address the illness with varying treatments including radiation therapy and chemotherapy. However, in some cases, as with Johnson, factors like the level of aggression may mean that treatments ultimately prove unsuccessful.