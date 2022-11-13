The Tragic Death Of UFC Alum Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson
Mixed martial artist Anthony Johnson died on November 13, 2022, Bellator MMA announced on Twitter. "It is with great sadness [that] we acknowledge the passing of Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson," the post read. "The BELLATOR family is devastated by his untimely passing and we send our condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time." Johnson died of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, a form of cancer that occurs in the lymph system, and hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, according to Yahoo! Sports. Johnson was only 38 when he died, which is atypical since the cancer is more common in older men, the National Cancer Institute notes.
Other notable figures have been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including Abby Lee Miller of "Dance Moms," as well as beloved actor Jeff Bridges. Also, Jane Fonda shared that she was diagnosed with the same cancer in September. Many are able to address the illness with varying treatments including radiation therapy and chemotherapy. However, in some cases, as with Johnson, factors like the level of aggression may mean that treatments ultimately prove unsuccessful.
Anthony Johnson spoke about his illness on social media
Anthony Johnson previously shared health updates with fans on Instagram, but the updates were often vague. On September 18, 2021, he posted the following: "Really wish I could go into detail about how truly ill I am... Never been this afraid of anything in my life but I've remained strong with the support of friends and family." On May 17, he shared a post that read: "Dr just gave me good news... Big improvements and that bill of health for now is-" adding the checkmark and climbing chart emoji. On June 9, Johnson posted a photo with a friend and addressed his weight loss. "Yeah I've dropped some weight due to previously being ill but don't think 1 second that I dropped any power," he said in the caption.
Much later, only two weeks before Johnson's death, his manager Ali Abdelaziz gave dire updates about Johnson during an interview with ESPN. "Rumble, he's going through some health problems right now. It's very sad," Abdelaziz explained. "I think, I want everybody to pray for him. Pray for Anthony. It's not going well. He's very strong, spiritually. But pray for him." Our condolences go out to his family and friends.