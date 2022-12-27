Brandi Glanville Appears To Slyly Confirm Those RHOBH Return Rumors
Brandi Glanville has had no shortage of scandals and feuds over the years. The model-turned-reality TV star appeared in Season 2 of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" before joining as a full-time member for the following few seasons. Upon her debut, she made waves with her blunt interactions and outspoken personality. She also sparked plenty of gossip about her personal life. Glanville was married to actor Eddie Cibrian, who ended up cheating on her. Cibrian's affairs were often a hot topic on "RHOBH." Yet, even when she left, Glanville received a lot of attention on the reality TV show. Remember her rumored fling with "RHOBH" alum Denise Richards? Glanville has been a major source of entertainment and of course, the centerpiece of various dramas.
In the past, Glanville has made her interest in an "RHOBH" comeback crystal clear. In June 2022, she told Page Six, "I'm real in the moment, so I don't know if I'm a good fit for what it is now. It just seems less authentic these days and more produced to me." But many viewers have been holding out for Glanville to join the show again. Now, it appears that fans' wishes may come true, as the reality TV star has just hinted at a possible return.
Brandi Glanville's new diamond has fans crossing their fingers
On December 26, 2022, Brandi Glanville took to Twitter to show off a special holiday gift she received. She posted a slow-motion video revealing a diamond in her manicured hand. She wrote, "I love this Christmas present." It was a subtle tease for "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" fans, who are well aware that the diamond is a symbol of the reality TV show. To say people reacted excitedly would be an understatement. One fan replied, "I'm going to faint." Another user repeatedly wrote, "we want you back."
These days Glanville seems on board for a return to "RHOBH." She recently told Page Six, "There's a lot of good things happening in my life, and I do owe a lot of thanks to Mr. [Andy] Cohen. I can't say — actually, they don't know what's happening with 'Beverly Hills' yet, so yeah, I don't know." She added, "Obviously, I'm open to it. I think there's a lot of people that are open to it. I think there's going to be a shakeup, so we'll see." There's no doubt that Glanville would shake things up on the reality TV show. Hopefully, fans won't have to wait too long to find out if the former model will be coming back. According to Radar, Season 13 will start filming at the end of January. Several cast members from Season 12, including Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, and Lisa Rinna, are expected to return.