Brandi Glanville Appears To Slyly Confirm Those RHOBH Return Rumors

Brandi Glanville has had no shortage of scandals and feuds over the years. The model-turned-reality TV star appeared in Season 2 of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" before joining as a full-time member for the following few seasons. Upon her debut, she made waves with her blunt interactions and outspoken personality. She also sparked plenty of gossip about her personal life. Glanville was married to actor Eddie Cibrian, who ended up cheating on her. Cibrian's affairs were often a hot topic on "RHOBH." Yet, even when she left, Glanville received a lot of attention on the reality TV show. Remember her rumored fling with "RHOBH" alum Denise Richards? Glanville has been a major source of entertainment and of course, the centerpiece of various dramas.

In the past, Glanville has made her interest in an "RHOBH" comeback crystal clear. In June 2022, she told Page Six, "I'm real in the moment, so I don't know if I'm a good fit for what it is now. It just seems less authentic these days and more produced to me." But many viewers have been holding out for Glanville to join the show again. Now, it appears that fans' wishes may come true, as the reality TV star has just hinted at a possible return.