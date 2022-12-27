JJ Watt Floors Fans With Surprise NFL Retirement News

NFL defensive end JJ Watt is calling it quits. The Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman announced on Twitter on December 27, 2022, that he was nearing retirement. Watt shared a photo of himself with his wife and son and wrote, "Koa's first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game. My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It's been an absolute honor and a pleasure."

The news comes as something of a shock to football fans, who didn't expect Watt to wrap up his football career just yet. While the NFL star hasn't dropped hints yet as to what he plans to do next, we can expect he'll keep a toe in the athletic world, since his whole life centers around sports. Even his wife, Kealia Ohai, is an athlete; Ohai is a soccer superstar. The two began dating quietly and then tied the knot with a romantic wedding in the Bahamas in 2020, per People. They became parents in October 2022 after they welcomed baby Koa James Watt. Ohai has been extremely supportive of Watt's decision to retire right out of the gate, so it looks like he'll have a lot of love as he walks away from his long and successful career.