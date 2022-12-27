Drew Barrymore Isn't Hiding The Heartbreaking Details Of Her Divorce

Although Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman were married for four years, some may argue that they weren't destined to be together forever. "It was never really love at first sight," Barrymore told InStyle in November 2015 (via the Daily Mail). She mentioned that they were raised differently, which often transferred into their marriage. "Will struck a lot of my pragmatic sides," she added. "Someone who has this incredible blueprint of a family that I don't have."

On April 1, 2016, it was reported that the two actors were going their separate ways and filed for divorce. "They've been having some difficulties, but they remain close for the sake of their kids," a source told Page Six at the time. The ex-couple shares two young children — Olive and Frankie.

The insiders later elaborated on what those difficulties were. "They're had marriage issues for a while," a source told People. "There was tension over where to live." The source added that while Barrymore wanted to move the family to Los Angeles, Kopelman wanted to stay in New York. Although Barrymore is happily single, and Kopelman went on to wed Alexandra Michler, it seems that the divorce was harder on the "E.T." actor than she has initially revealed.