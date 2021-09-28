What Does Drew Barrymore Really Think About Her Ex-Husband's New Wife?

Drew Barrymore's family just added a plus one, with ex-husband Will Kopelman tying the knot to Vogue's director of fashion initiatives, Alexandra Michler. "The Drew Barrymore Show" host previously married Kopelman back in 2012 and welcomed two daughters, Olive and Frankie, with him. They divorced in 2016, per Page Six.

Barrymore's divorce from Kopelman was her third, and probably last marriage to come to an end, as the star previously opened up about how the final fling affected her. "I really did not take divorce well," the actor revealed on "Sunday Today" in October 2020. "It took me five years to be able to speak with strength, articulation, perspective, hindsight, and see everything we did right. Because when we were getting divorced, it felt like everything was just wrong. ... I think it applies to everyone who thinks that something will be forever and it's not."

Then, speaking to People, Barrymore declared she is "never, never, never" getting married again. "It's like I have two options: Cut it — this has not worked — or be Elizabeth Taylor. And I have too many more to go. I never want to be entwined with someone like that again ever." Although the "Charlie's Angels" star has stuck to her word of keeping far away from the altar, her ex-husband decided to give it another go, with his and Barrymore's daughters even joining in the ceremony. So how does Barrymore feel about the new family member? Read on for all the inside details.