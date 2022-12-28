Bella Thorne Recounts Disturbing Interaction She Had With Director As A Child Actor

Bella Thorne is speaking out about a disturbing interaction she had with a director when she was just a child. As many fans will already know, Thorne shot to fame as a child actor, appearing in the likes of "My Own Worst Enemy" alongside Christian Slater and Taylor Lautner way back in 2008. Thorne later got her big break as a Disney star, landing the role of CeCe Jones alongside Zendaya in the hit "Shake It Up," which debuted on the Disney Channel in 2010.

Thorne has been very open about the difficulties she faced growing up in the industry and being in the spotlight from such a young age, telling Keke Palmer on "Strahan And Sara" in 2019 that it doesn't exactly surprise her when childhood stars exhibit some unusual behavior as grownups. "You've been raised to only please people," she explained, noting of what happens when former child stars get older, "They finally get to please themselves for once or ask themselves what does please me? Because I don't even know at this point." Thorne added of her own journey to adulthood, "I was 12, I'm 21 now. And in that time I've experienced so much s***, so think about what age that puts me at mentally. If you've been working 17 like every day since you were a little kid, what do you think you're going to act like?"

Now, Thorne is shedding more light on growing up in the industry with an alarming allegation.