Whoopi Goldberg Apologizes Again For Comments That Previously Got Her Suspended From The View

In February, Whoopi Goldberg made a comment about the Holocaust the resulted in her suspension from "The View." During a discussion with her co-hosts about the graphic novel "Maus" which was banned by a Tennesee school board, Goldberg stated that the Holocaust was not "about race," per CBS News. After her co-hosts argued her point, the actor reiterated, "It's not about race. It's about man's humanity to man. That's what it's about."

Goldberg later apologized for her comments via her now-deleted Twitter account. "On today's show, I said the Holocaust 'is not about race, but about man's inhumanity to man.' I should have said it is about both." She went on to say that she has always supported the "Jewish people around the world" and that she was sorry for the hurt she caused with her statements.

Following the controversy, ABC News president Kim Godwin stated, "Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments. While Whoopi has apologized, I've asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments. The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family, and communities." Months later, Goldberg repeated the same sentiment that got her suspended from "The View" and she found herself apologizing yet again.