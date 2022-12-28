Whoopi Goldberg Apologizes Again For Comments That Previously Got Her Suspended From The View
In February, Whoopi Goldberg made a comment about the Holocaust the resulted in her suspension from "The View." During a discussion with her co-hosts about the graphic novel "Maus" which was banned by a Tennesee school board, Goldberg stated that the Holocaust was not "about race," per CBS News. After her co-hosts argued her point, the actor reiterated, "It's not about race. It's about man's humanity to man. That's what it's about."
Goldberg later apologized for her comments via her now-deleted Twitter account. "On today's show, I said the Holocaust 'is not about race, but about man's inhumanity to man.' I should have said it is about both." She went on to say that she has always supported the "Jewish people around the world" and that she was sorry for the hurt she caused with her statements.
Following the controversy, ABC News president Kim Godwin stated, "Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments. While Whoopi has apologized, I've asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments. The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family, and communities." Months later, Goldberg repeated the same sentiment that got her suspended from "The View" and she found herself apologizing yet again.
Whoopi Goldberg's statement in an interview lands her in the hot seat again
In a December interview with the Sunday Times of London (via Deadline) , Whoopi Goldberg said, "My best friend said, 'Not for nothing is there no box on the census for the Jewish race. So that leads me to believe that we're probably not a race."" When the interviewer pointed out that the "Nazis saw Jews as a race," Goldberg stated that the Nazis were oppressors who told the Jewish people who they were. "Why believe what they're saying? It wasn't originally [about race]. Remember who they were killing first. They were not killing racial; they were killing physical," she added.
After much public backlash, Goldberg claimed she was not "doubling down" on what she had said in February. She said that she was still learning about the Holocaust. "I am still as sorry now as I was then that I upset, hurt and angered people. My sincere apologies again, especially to everyone who thought this was a fresh rehash of the subject," Goldberg wrote.
The former CEO of the American Jewish Committee, David Harris, wrote in a tweet to Goldberg, "Take a moment to read this quote from Hitler. He says: 'Firstly, Jews are definitely a race...' In fact, he uses the word "race" 3x in just a few sentences. Stop claiming the Holocaust wasn't about race. It was all about race. Please get a grip & move on."