Bill Cosby Apparently Has Big Plans For 2023
Bill Cosby wasted no time making career plans after his controversial prison release in June 2021. Convicted in 2018 of sexual assault, the comedian's years-long jail sentence was overturned by the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court. Upon his return home, Cosby tweeted his gratitude to fans and friends "who stood by me through this ordeal" and reiterated that he has "always maintained my innocence."
The announcement of a new stand-up comedy tour would come next. That July, Cosby's rep, Andrew Wyatt, informed TMZ that his client's team had already contacted multiple club promoters, with Wyatt insisting, "The world wants to see Mr. Cosby." Additionally, Cosby was reportedly working on both a book and five-part docuseries about his prison experience and his legacy going forward. The 83-year-old was also expected to start touring prisons and schools in the hopes of inspiring better citizens. Fast forward to September 2021 — Wyatt, again speaking to TMZ, announced that Cosby's tour aspirations were halted amidst another sexual assault case. Claiming Cosby assaulted her at age 15 in the 1970s, Judy Huth was awarded $500,000 in damages in her civil lawsuit, per Variety.
Now, one year later, it appears the disgraced comedian plans to get back to stand-up comedy.
Bill Cosby wants to tour again in spring 2023
Despite that the court of public opinion still seemingly stands against him, Bill Cosby is determined to get in front of an audience again. The embattled comedian revealed during a December 28 interview with "WGH Talk" that he is looking to tour in 2023, per Variety. "When I come out of this, I feel that I will be able to perform and be the Bill Cosby that my audience knows me to be," Cosby told host Scott Spears. As he elaborated, "There's so much fun to be had in this storytelling that I do," adding that now, more than ever, he was eager to do more improvisational comedy. Meanwhile, according to Cosby's spokesperson, Andrew Wyatt, the comic was "looking at spring/summer" for the start of his comeback tour.
This news comes weeks after five women, under a recent New York state law, filed a sexual assault lawsuit against Cosby and NBC, per Page Six. With the women accusing Cosby of committing sexual assault in 1969, the late 1980s, and the early 1990s, the Adult Survivors Act temporarily suspends the statute of limitations for sexual assault allegations. All five came forward in 2014 and 2016 but were dismissed due to statutes of limitations. This new law could be transformative for sexual assault survivors.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).