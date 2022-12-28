Bill Cosby Apparently Has Big Plans For 2023

Bill Cosby wasted no time making career plans after his controversial prison release in June 2021. Convicted in 2018 of sexual assault, the comedian's years-long jail sentence was overturned by the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court. Upon his return home, Cosby tweeted his gratitude to fans and friends "who stood by me through this ordeal" and reiterated that he has "always maintained my innocence."

The announcement of a new stand-up comedy tour would come next. That July, Cosby's rep, Andrew Wyatt, informed TMZ that his client's team had already contacted multiple club promoters, with Wyatt insisting, "The world wants to see Mr. Cosby." Additionally, Cosby was reportedly working on both a book and five-part docuseries about his prison experience and his legacy going forward. The 83-year-old was also expected to start touring prisons and schools in the hopes of inspiring better citizens. Fast forward to September 2021 — Wyatt, again speaking to TMZ, announced that Cosby's tour aspirations were halted amidst another sexual assault case. Claiming Cosby assaulted her at age 15 in the 1970s, Judy Huth was awarded $500,000 in damages in her civil lawsuit, per Variety.

Now, one year later, it appears the disgraced comedian plans to get back to stand-up comedy.