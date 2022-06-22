The Outcome In Bill Cosby's Civil Trial Is Finally Clear

A verdict has finally been reached in the Bill Cosby civil trial brought by Judy Huth, a woman who accused the comedian of sexually assaulting her in the 1970s when she was a teenager.

The lawsuit dates back to 2014, but at the time, prosecutors initially refused to pursue the criminal charges against Cosby as the statute of limitations had long passed, per The New York Times. Huth's legal team went on to file a civil claim since California extends the period of time in which someone can file a lawsuit for people who were abused as a minor and only realized its full impact as an adult. But, just like with the other accusations made against him, Cosby denied Huth's claims, saying that he would not have pursued sexual contact with anyone under the age of 18, per The Guardian.

Huth's legal team is adamant that Cosby compensate her financially for assaulting her in her teens. "He hasn't paid for what he did. He's gotten away with it," lawyer Nathan Goldberg said as the jury on the civil case headed to deliberations, per Variety. "It's your job to hold him accountable." The case has long been delayed due to Cosby's criminal proceedings, but after careful deliberation by the 12-person jury, the lawsuit has reached a conclusion.