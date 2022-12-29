What We Know About Rapper Theophilus London's Missing Persons Case
Here's everything we know about the missing person case of rapper Theophilus London. If you're a fan of hip-hop music, chances are you've heard of the talented musician. Making his official debut in 2011, London created an expansive career in the music sphere with his unique style and A-list collaborations, having worked with the likes of Kanye West, Tame Impala, and Azealia Banks. However, fans were stunned after the acclaimed producer's family recently revealed that he's been missing for months, as reported by Variety.
"Over the last few weeks, friends and family of Theophilus London have been working together to piece together his whereabouts," h is family said in a statement. "The last time someone spoke with him reportedly stretches back to July 2022 in Los Angeles." Before he went missing, the beloved talent uploaded his last Instagram post on July 11th.
The heartbreaking statement also included an emotional plea from the rapper's father, Lary Moses London. "Theo, your Dad loves you, son. We miss you," he said. "And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are, send us some signal. No matter what, we will come get you." Lastly, London's cousin Mikhail Noel has been listed as the lead information contact for the search, with his Instagram @iamdjkellz listed as his main contact. Since the disheartening news was announced, new information about London's last known appearance has come to light.
Authorities say Theophilus London was last seen in October
Since Theophilus London was declared missing by his family, new information has slowly started to leak regarding his last known whereabouts. In a statement released on December 28, the Los Angeles Police Department revealed he was last seen in October. "On October 15th 2022, around 12 pm, London was last seen in the "Skid Row" area of Los Angeles," the authorities said (via Deadline). "The person reporting and Theoplhilus' family lost complete contact with him in October of 2022, London has been seen since and his family is concerned."
Due to the alarming statements from London's family and the LAPD, fans have flooded his Instagram to express their concerns. One person wrote: "Please let us know you are okay. Please," while another fan said, "Love you, man. Real talk. More than just a fan, you've inspired myself and so many others. You are valued, you are seen, you are loved. Hope everything's all right." As of this writing, no further information regarding London has been released.