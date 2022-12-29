What We Know About Rapper Theophilus London's Missing Persons Case

Here's everything we know about the missing person case of rapper Theophilus London. If you're a fan of hip-hop music, chances are you've heard of the talented musician. Making his official debut in 2011, London created an expansive career in the music sphere with his unique style and A-list collaborations, having worked with the likes of Kanye West, Tame Impala, and Azealia Banks. However, fans were stunned after the acclaimed producer's family recently revealed that he's been missing for months, as reported by Variety.

"Over the last few weeks, friends and family of Theophilus London have been working together to piece together his whereabouts," h is family said in a statement. "The last time someone spoke with him reportedly stretches back to July 2022 in Los Angeles." Before he went missing, the beloved talent uploaded his last Instagram post on July 11th.

The heartbreaking statement also included an emotional plea from the rapper's father, Lary Moses London. "Theo, your Dad loves you, son. We miss you," he said. "And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are, send us some signal. No matter what, we will come get you." Lastly, London's cousin Mikhail Noel has been listed as the lead information contact for the search, with his Instagram @iamdjkellz listed as his main contact. Since the disheartening news was announced, new information about London's last known appearance has come to light.