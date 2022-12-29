Emma Heming's Video Tribute To Husband Bruce Willis Has Fans Emotional
Emma Heming and Bruce Willis' love story began in 2005, when Heming was leaving Gunnar Peterson's gym. On "The Late Show with David Letterman" (via Celebitchy), Willis said that he was there to see if he wanted to make the gym his new go-to spot to sweat it out, and apparently seeing Heming swayed him. Willis asked Peterson who she was but learned that she was already making wedding plans with someone else, per W magazine.
In 2007, Willis got a lucky break when Heming and her fiancé broke off their engagement, but the "Unbreakable" star only had one shot at sweeping her off of her feet before she left Los Angeles. "We went on one date, on the Friday before Emma was getting ready to move back to New York, and then we fell mad crazy in love," Willis recalled.
The actor and the model wed in 2009 and later welcomed two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn. When they renewed their vows 10 years later, Willis and Heming brought their blended family together in a beautiful way by inviting Willis' ex-wife, Demi Moore, and the three daughters they share — Tallulah, Scout, and Rumer — to the ceremony, per Us Weekly. "She was at our first wedding," Heming said of Moore. "I loved having her there again. I wouldn't do it without her." Willis' career-ending aphasia diagnosis brought the families together again for a heartbreaking reason, and it has Heming's latest tribute to her husband really tugging at his fans' heartstrings.
Emma Heming remembers falling in love with Bruce Willis
On December 28, Emma Heming shared a sweet throwback video with her Instagram followers. "It was that winter, 15 years ago I fell head of over heels in love with him #loveofmylife," her caption reads. In the video, she and Bruce Willis go tubing down a snowy slope together at a high speed and share a snowmobile. In another scene, a clearly smitten Willis laughs gleefully while trying to take a photo of Heming jumping up in the air on the edge of an icy river. In the couple's joint 2009 W magazine interview, Willis spoke about the joy Heming brought to his life around that time. "I started hanging around Emma, and on a day-to-day basis my life became much happier," he said.
One of Willis' daughters, Tallulah, was among those who commented on Heming's nostalgic post. "This makes my heart glow," she wrote. Willis' fans also loved seeing the video but seemed to find it bittersweet due to the actor's aphasia diagnosis. "You have been good for him. I'm so sorry y'all are having to go through what you're going through now," one message read. "I'm sorry he's having to suffer through this as well." Another viewer wrote, "Missing ur sweet laugh. Please get well." In a previous Instagram post, Heming shared some words from Willis' daughter Scout that she found comforting in the midst of his health issues: "Grief is the deepest and purest form of love."