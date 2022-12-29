Emma Heming's Video Tribute To Husband Bruce Willis Has Fans Emotional

Emma Heming and Bruce Willis' love story began in 2005, when Heming was leaving Gunnar Peterson's gym. On "The Late Show with David Letterman" (via Celebitchy), Willis said that he was there to see if he wanted to make the gym his new go-to spot to sweat it out, and apparently seeing Heming swayed him. Willis asked Peterson who she was but learned that she was already making wedding plans with someone else, per W magazine.

In 2007, Willis got a lucky break when Heming and her fiancé broke off their engagement, but the "Unbreakable" star only had one shot at sweeping her off of her feet before she left Los Angeles. "We went on one date, on the Friday before Emma was getting ready to move back to New York, and then we fell mad crazy in love," Willis recalled.

The actor and the model wed in 2009 and later welcomed two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn. When they renewed their vows 10 years later, Willis and Heming brought their blended family together in a beautiful way by inviting Willis' ex-wife, Demi Moore, and the three daughters they share — Tallulah, Scout, and Rumer — to the ceremony, per Us Weekly. "She was at our first wedding," Heming said of Moore. "I loved having her there again. I wouldn't do it without her." Willis' career-ending aphasia diagnosis brought the families together again for a heartbreaking reason, and it has Heming's latest tribute to her husband really tugging at his fans' heartstrings.