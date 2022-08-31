Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming Shares Touching Outlook On Life Amid His Aphasia Diagnosis

Earlier this year, Bruce Willis shocked his fans with some heartbreaking news. Despite his career as one of Hollywood's most iconic action heroes in films such as "Die Hard" and "Armageddon," his family's statement revealed a more vulnerable side. On Instagram, daughter Rumer Willis said, "Our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him." Bruce's wife Emma Heming, ex-wife Demi Moore, and daughters Tallulah and Scout also posted the message.

Aphasia is a language disorder resulting from brain damage, meaning he would have difficulty delivering his lines. Per the Mayo Clinic, it usually stems from a stroke, head injury, brain tumor, or other degenerative diseases, but Willis and his family have not revealed the cause.

Since the sad announcement in March, Willis' family has continued to stand by him, spending as much quality time as they can. Thankfully, his current wife Heming gets along great with Moore, who remains a big part of the family, as well as their three adult daughters. In the months since Willis' diagnosis, they've all leaned on each other to get through the tough times.