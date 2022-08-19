The Unexpected Way Bruce Willis' Wife Is Teaming Up With Demi Moore
Some celebs actually manage to remain friendly with their exes, and there are plenty of famous parents who have successfully blended their families after getting divorced and remarried. Demi Moore and Bruce Willis are a prime example of a former couple who remained on excellent terms after their split.
The "G.I. Jane" star and the "Die Hard" actor wed in late 1987, mere months after meeting each other for the first time, per The U.S. Sun. The following year, they welcomed their first daughter, Rumer, who was later joined by sisters Scout and Tallulah. Willis and Moore called it quits in 1998, and Willis was in attendance when his ex-wife walked down the aisle with Ashton Kutcher. Willis' second marriage would come in 2009, and Moore has not been shy about making her feelings about his bride, Emma Heming Willis, known. For International Women's Day, Moore paid tribute to Heming on Instagram, writing, "I see her as family who I am honored to call a friend ... We are mothers united, sisters bonded on this crazy adventure of life." She also praised Heming for being an excellent mother to the two daughters she and Willis share, Mabel and Evelyn.
After Willis received his aphasia diagnosis, Moore and Heming put on a united front by releasing a joint statement about Willis' retirement from acting. Now, Heming is showing her support for Moore by putting her modeling skills to use.
Emma Heming is helping Demi Moore sell swimsuits
In 2021, Demi Moore gave Emma Heming Willis' skincare line, CocoBaba, a shoutout on Instagram, and Heming just returned the favor on her Instagram Story by promoting Moore's collab with Andie Swim. Heming shared a photo of herself rocking a one-piece design called the "Marseille," per Page Six. The black bathing suit featured leg openings that were cut low, giving it a vintage silhouette, and a white-and-yellow print that resembled fireworks exploding. Strangely enough, this actually isn't the first time a male celebrity's significant other has helped his ex advertise her swimwear line — in 2020, Norman Reedus' partner, Diane Kruger, posted an Instagram pic in which she was modeling a swimsuit from Stærk&Christensen, the brand co-founded by Reedus' ex, supermodel Helena Christensen.
While Heming looked relaxed in her modeling shot, she told The Bump in May 2022 that it's been difficult for her to find time to dedicate to herself because she's been so laser-focused on making certain that her family's needs are met. "That amount of care for everyone else within my household had taken a toll on my mental health and overall health, and it served no one in my family," she confessed.
If she needs a helping hand, maybe she should consider moving in with Moore again. The two women blended their families during quarantine, as Moore revealed on the "No Filter with Naomi" podcast. She said of the experience, "It was really a blessing."