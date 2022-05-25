Bruce Willis' Wife Gives Look Into The Actor's Life Amid Aphasia Diagnosis
Best known for his role as John McClane in the "Die Hard" franchise, Bruce Willis is arguably one of Hollywood's most successful actors of his time. A fan favorite among many action movie lovers, Willis was always one to bring his A-game into every role.
It was therefore very heartbreaking when in March 2022, Willis revealed devastating health news: he had been diagnosed with Aphasia and would be retiring from acting as a result. "To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," his family wrote in an official statement on Instagram. Aphasia, as defined by Mayo Clinic, is a challenging condition that affects a person's ability to communicate — hence the need for Willis to step away from his career.
In case you have been wondering how the actor is doing these days, his wife Emma Heming has an update.
Bruce Willis still enjoys shooting hoops
On May 23, Emma Heming gave fans a glimpse into Bruce Willis's life. Taking to her Instagram Story, the model shared a video of the "Die Hard" actor enjoying a relaxed basketball game with three other men. "I see you BeeDub," Heming captioned the clip, per People. Dressed in khaki pants, a gray sweater, and a baseball cap, Willis was captured catching a bounce pass from one of the other players and shooting a layup.
Heming's update comes in the wake of her interview with The Bump where she admitted to having struggles while trying to take care of herself and her family. "I struggle with making the time for self-care every day," Heming said. "That amount of care for everyone else within my household had taken a toll on my mental health and overall health, and it served no one in my family."
As Heming has now learned to prioritize herself also, it apparently does not stop her from stepping on the court to cheer her husband up. We absolutely do love to see it!