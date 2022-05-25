Bruce Willis' Wife Gives Look Into The Actor's Life Amid Aphasia Diagnosis

Best known for his role as John McClane in the "Die Hard" franchise, Bruce Willis is arguably one of Hollywood's most successful actors of his time. A fan favorite among many action movie lovers, Willis was always one to bring his A-game into every role.

It was therefore very heartbreaking when in March 2022, Willis revealed devastating health news: he had been diagnosed with Aphasia and would be retiring from acting as a result. "To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," his family wrote in an official statement on Instagram. Aphasia, as defined by Mayo Clinic, is a challenging condition that affects a person's ability to communicate — hence the need for Willis to step away from his career.

In case you have been wondering how the actor is doing these days, his wife Emma Heming has an update.