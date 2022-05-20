Emma Heming Speaks About Mental Health Amid Bruce Willis' Diagnosis
Emma Heming Willis and Bruce Willis seem to be two peas in a pod. As fans know, Bruce was previously married to Demi Moore, and the couple had three children during their marriage. According to People, Emma and Bruce tied the knot in 2009 at a tropical ceremony at Bruce's home in Turks and Caicos. The couple later had two daughters — Mabel and Evelyn.
The two lovers have stuck by one another's side through it all. On March 30, Emma shared some surprising news with her 333,000-plus Instagram followers. The model included a photo of her husband and a lengthy caption that revealed some health issues that Bruce had been experiencing. "To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family, we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," she wrote on the post. Unfortunately, Emma also revealed that Bruce would have to stop acting because of his diagnosis. She continued, "This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support." A few days after her initial post, Emma posted a photo of herself and Bruce hiking "in their favorite habitat," as a sense of normalcy.
Now, the model is getting honest about the diagnosis that changed her family's life, and how balancing her two daughters in addition to her husband's health struggles has caused her to struggle with her own mental health.
Emma Heming Willis says caretaking has taken a toll on her mental health
Emma Heming Willis is sharing her thoughts on mental health amid husband Bruce Willis' battle with aphasia. The 43-year-old sat down with The Bump, where she chatted about various topics, including her struggles to make "time for self-care" on a daily basis. Emma shared that she put her "family's needs above" her own, but insists that it doesn't make her a "hero." She continued, "That amount of care for everyone else within my household had taken a toll on my mental health and overall health, and it served no one in my family." It must be a lot between her two young daughters and Bruce's health issues.
Emma added that she received some advice she got that really "resonated" with her. "Someone told me not long ago that when you over-care for someone, you end up under-caring for yourself," she shared. Now Emma makes exercise a priority and lets herself just "disconnect" from everyone and everything else.
This is not the first time Emma has talked about managing to balance family life with her other endeavors. The model spoke with The Local Moms Network and chatted about juggling her company, CocoBaba, and being a mom. "When they were really little, I was able to keep CocoBaba growing slowly but steadily, and now that they're in school, I can focus a little more on it," she shared. Emma also stated that she focuses on doing things that bring her "joy." We love that!
If you or anyone you know is struggling with mental health issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).