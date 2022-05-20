Emma Heming Speaks About Mental Health Amid Bruce Willis' Diagnosis

Emma Heming Willis and Bruce Willis seem to be two peas in a pod. As fans know, Bruce was previously married to Demi Moore, and the couple had three children during their marriage. According to People, Emma and Bruce tied the knot in 2009 at a tropical ceremony at Bruce's home in Turks and Caicos. The couple later had two daughters — Mabel and Evelyn.

The two lovers have stuck by one another's side through it all. On March 30, Emma shared some surprising news with her 333,000-plus Instagram followers. The model included a photo of her husband and a lengthy caption that revealed some health issues that Bruce had been experiencing. "To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family, we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," she wrote on the post. Unfortunately, Emma also revealed that Bruce would have to stop acting because of his diagnosis. She continued, "This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support." A few days after her initial post, Emma posted a photo of herself and Bruce hiking "in their favorite habitat," as a sense of normalcy.

Now, the model is getting honest about the diagnosis that changed her family's life, and how balancing her two daughters in addition to her husband's health struggles has caused her to struggle with her own mental health.