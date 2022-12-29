Ariana Grande Continues To Give Back To The City Of Manchester Years After Tragic Bombing
The city of Manchester will always remain near and dear to Ariana Grande's heart. As many may recall, in 2017, Grande's concert was the target of a tragic bombing attack. CNN reports the explosion occurred moments after the pop singer had left the stage. Fans panicked and rushed to get out of the arena, but sadly, 22 individuals died. The incident left Grande utterly distraught.
"When she found out fans of hers had died, she was so sad," Scooter Braun, Grande's manager, said (via E! News). "I mean, she cried for days. ... Every face that they announced, every name—she wore it on her sleeve, like every bit of emotion, because that's who she is." Despite the disturbing attack, Grande knew she had to do something for the city of Manchester. Braun said, "[Grande] said, 'Scooter, if I don't do something, I'm not who I say I was and these people died in vain. I need to get back on the road immediately."
Grande kept true to her promise, and nearly two weeks after the attack, she put on a benefit concert called One Love Manchester. The show featured performances from several celebrities — in addition to Grande — to raise funds for the families and victims of the tragedy. ABC News reported the concert raised $3.5 million. Following the bombing, the "One Time" singer visited victims of the attack at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital. As each year has passed, the Grammy winner has continued to honor those who lost their lives and those affected by the bombing.
Ariana Grande sends Christmas surprise to Manchester Hospital
Ariana Grande has continuously shown her love and respect for Manchester. And in 2022, as the fifth anniversary of the tragedy passed, Grande continued to show her support for manchester with a sweet gesture. Having first visited the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital (RMCH) in 2017, the Grammy award-winning singer has continued her relationship with the medical center to this day and recently surprised the hospital with some Christmas joy.
The RMCH Charity tweeted, "Thank you Ariana! We were so excited to receive Christmas gifts for our young patients across our hospitals from Ariana Grande." The tweet was accompanied by a few photos of the pile of gifts the pop singer sent over. According to the tweet, the presents were distributed among babies, children, and young adults across four hospitals. We suspect the singer's generosity brought plenty of holiday cheer to those patients and their families.
Tanya Hamid, Interim Director of Manchester Foundation Trust Charity, penned a special note to Grande on Instagram. She wrote, "It's so wonderful that Ariana has once again been so thoughtful and made this special donation to our family of hospitals. We know Manchester, and in particular, Royal Manchester Children's Hospital holds a special place in Ariana's heart." Grande never commented on the gifts she sent, but her relationship with the people of Manchester continues to be filled with love and appreciation.