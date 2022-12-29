Ariana Grande Continues To Give Back To The City Of Manchester Years After Tragic Bombing

The city of Manchester will always remain near and dear to Ariana Grande's heart. As many may recall, in 2017, Grande's concert was the target of a tragic bombing attack. CNN reports the explosion occurred moments after the pop singer had left the stage. Fans panicked and rushed to get out of the arena, but sadly, 22 individuals died. The incident left Grande utterly distraught.

"When she found out fans of hers had died, she was so sad," Scooter Braun, Grande's manager, said (via E! News). "I mean, she cried for days. ... Every face that they announced, every name—she wore it on her sleeve, like every bit of emotion, because that's who she is." Despite the disturbing attack, Grande knew she had to do something for the city of Manchester. Braun said, "[Grande] said, 'Scooter, if I don't do something, I'm not who I say I was and these people died in vain. I need to get back on the road immediately."

Grande kept true to her promise, and nearly two weeks after the attack, she put on a benefit concert called One Love Manchester. The show featured performances from several celebrities — in addition to Grande — to raise funds for the families and victims of the tragedy. ABC News reported the concert raised $3.5 million. Following the bombing, the "One Time" singer visited victims of the attack at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital. As each year has passed, the Grammy winner has continued to honor those who lost their lives and those affected by the bombing.