Teresa Giudice's New Husband Faces Shady Accusations Over His Gift To Her Daughters
This year marks the first Christmas "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice and her new husband Luis Ruelas spent as a married couple since they tied the knot in August, per People. "It's been special because we spent already two Christmases together. Our first Christmas, I had his whole family at my house. We met in July, and that first Christmas I had his whole family at my house where I used to live," the reality star shared. She revealed that while past Christmases have been bigger, this year was just her and her four daughters, with Ruelas and his son Nicholas.
The day after Christmas, Giudice's daughter, Milania Giudice, showed off her haul on Tik Tok, which included Jordan sneakers from her mom, along with a pair of Versace sunglasses and some jewelry. After revealing presents from her sisters which included a candle and clothing, she unveiled a high-ticket item from Teresa's husband, Luis Ruelas. Holding up the signature red Cartier bag, Milania told fans that he "always goes big" and showed viewers the Cartier Love Bracelet he got her and her sisters last year. This year, he went the Cartier route again and gifted all four of Teresa's daughters another expensive bracelet. "Luis, thank you so much, you're literally the best ever," she told the camera. While Ruela's gift seemed generous, some eagle-eyed fans believed the purchase was a dud.
Fans suspect Luis Ruelas bought fake Cartier
After Milania Giudice shared her stepfather's expensive gift from Cartier, fans were quick to criticize Luis Ruelas — but not for spending such a hefty amount. Milania's bracelet appears to be from Cartier's Juste Un Clou line and runs from $3,400 to $52,000. Just one of those bracelets would have been a hefty price tag, but with Ruelas purchasing four would have meant some serious cash. However, fans believe that Teresa Giudice's new husband bought bootleg jewelry.
A fan Instagram account, The Real Bad Fashions, shared snaps of Milania's TikTok showing off her bracelet and pointed out the discrepancies between her Cartier box and the one from their website. "i knew it!!! the inside of that box looked too janky for a brand new Cartier box....lawd." a fan replied. "Omg. I have a Cartier box and even the box is ultra-lux. Teresa's dorter's box looks cheap and fake," another wrote.
Other eagle-eyed detectives pointed out that the box Milania showed was for the Cartier Love Bracelet, not the Juste Un Clou. "Also that's a box that has the space for the screw from the LOVE bangle. So either she switched the boxes or it's a fake box or...? Also the Cartier logo on her box is larger than the real one," a fan pointed out. Fake or real, Milania's Christmas haul was still pretty impressive.