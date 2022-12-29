Teresa Giudice's New Husband Faces Shady Accusations Over His Gift To Her Daughters

This year marks the first Christmas "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice and her new husband Luis Ruelas spent as a married couple since they tied the knot in August, per People. "It's been special because we spent already two Christmases together. Our first Christmas, I had his whole family at my house. We met in July, and that first Christmas I had his whole family at my house where I used to live," the reality star shared. She revealed that while past Christmases have been bigger, this year was just her and her four daughters, with Ruelas and his son Nicholas.

The day after Christmas, Giudice's daughter, Milania Giudice, showed off her haul on Tik Tok, which included Jordan sneakers from her mom, along with a pair of Versace sunglasses and some jewelry. After revealing presents from her sisters which included a candle and clothing, she unveiled a high-ticket item from Teresa's husband, Luis Ruelas. Holding up the signature red Cartier bag, Milania told fans that he "always goes big" and showed viewers the Cartier Love Bracelet he got her and her sisters last year. This year, he went the Cartier route again and gifted all four of Teresa's daughters another expensive bracelet. "Luis, thank you so much, you're literally the best ever," she told the camera. While Ruela's gift seemed generous, some eagle-eyed fans believed the purchase was a dud.