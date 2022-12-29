Why Kanye West's Whereabouts Are Raising Major Questions
Kanye "Ye" West is facing an uphill battle with his financial situation. The rapper, who was a multi-billionaire, lost some major money after being dropped from multiple companies after his antisemitic rants, per Forbes. Ye's lucrative deal with Adidas for his Yeezy line was cut off, slashing $1.5 billion of his income. The controversial artist was also dropped by Gap, Balenciaga, and his talent agency CAA.
Ye's Yeezy brand is facing trouble and reportedly owes over $600,000 in unpaid taxes to the state of California, NBC News reports. Over the last two years, Yeezy Apparel was served three tax lien notices in July 2021, February, and September 2022. To add to his financial woes, Ye was ordered to give Kim Kardashian $200,000 a month for child support following their divorce, per CNN. Amid his financial crisis, Ye has been quiet on social media as of late and a recent social media trend has fans worried about him.
Kanye West's ex-manager has been unable to find him
A tweet by Daily Loud sparked concern for Kanye "Ye" West's whereabouts. "Kanye West has reportedly been missing and unable to find for weeks according to his ex-business manager," the source wrote. As reported by The U.S. Sun, Ye's former business manager is likely Thomas St. John, who has an ongoing lawsuit against the rapper and his company. St. John has been trying to serve Ye and Yeezy LLC with papers but has been unable to locate him. The business manager asked the courts for an extension on December 19.
It is believed that Ye does not have an attorney and St. John has not been able to find out the rapper's home addresses. "Instead, we have attempted to service him by mail at multiple possible addresses," the business manager and his team told the courts. However, one package was returned to them. According to the court documents, St. John is suing Ye for $4.5 million for unpaid work for the 18-month contract they had. St. John allegedly worked for three of those said months but was not paid by the "Heartless" rapper.
Although it may seem Ye skipped town to avoid his financial troubles, according to a Reddit user, he was reportedly seen outside a church in California on December 28. Perhaps before St. John hires a private detective to find Ye, he should employ some internet sleuths instead.