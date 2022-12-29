Why Kanye West's Whereabouts Are Raising Major Questions

A tweet by Daily Loud sparked concern for Kanye "Ye" West's whereabouts. "Kanye West has reportedly been missing and unable to find for weeks according to his ex-business manager," the source wrote. As reported by The U.S. Sun, Ye's former business manager is likely Thomas St. John, who has an ongoing lawsuit against the rapper and his company. St. John has been trying to serve Ye and Yeezy LLC with papers but has been unable to locate him. The business manager asked the courts for an extension on December 19.

It is believed that Ye does not have an attorney and St. John has not been able to find out the rapper's home addresses. "Instead, we have attempted to service him by mail at multiple possible addresses," the business manager and his team told the courts. However, one package was returned to them. According to the court documents, St. John is suing Ye for $4.5 million for unpaid work for the 18-month contract they had. St. John allegedly worked for three of those said months but was not paid by the "Heartless" rapper.

Although it may seem Ye skipped town to avoid his financial troubles, according to a Reddit user, he was reportedly seen outside a church in California on December 28. Perhaps before St. John hires a private detective to find Ye, he should employ some internet sleuths instead.