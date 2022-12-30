The Disturbing Reason Behind Andrew Tate's Reported Arrest In Romania

The following article includes mentions of rape and human trafficking.

Andrew Tate has yet again found himself in hot water — this time, with the authorities. The YouTube star, famous for his controversial opinions on social media, continued to gain attention throughout the years for his misogynistic and sexist comments directed at women. Of his numerous controversial takes, arguably one of the most disturbing was in 2017 when he suggested allocating blame to rape victims. "If you put yourself in a position to be raped, you must bare some responsibility. I'm not saying it's OK you got raped," he tweeted at the time (via Metro). "No woman should be abused regardless. However, with sexual assault, they want to put zero blame on the victim whatsoever." In addition to this, Tate has also promoted violence towards women on several occasions.

Unsurprisingly, Tate's commitment to dishing out controversial comments soon cost him his social media accounts. In 2017, following his comments about rape victims, Tate was permanently banned from Twitter — but was eventually allowed back on the platform following Elon Musk's dramatic takeover. Then, according to NBC, Tate was eventually banned from other platforms including TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. "Misogyny is a hateful ideology that is not tolerated on TikTok," a representative for TikTok said of their decision at the time.

Most recently, however, Tate once again found himself under investigation, albeit for something a lot more serious.