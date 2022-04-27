Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover Continues To Get Messier And Messier

Elon Musk is nearly done with his crusade to buy Twitter, but the sale is not without its complications.

It was not too long ago when the richest man in the world became the largest shareholder of the popular microblogging platform. In early April, The New York Times reported that Musk bought a 9.2% stake in the company, earning himself a board seat, but he eventually declined after initially accepting the role. The Tesla CEO didn't disclose his reasons for refusing, but it's likely because a board seat would've left him unable to accrue more than 14.9% shares. Without a board seat, he was practically allowed to buy as many shares as he wants. Instead of grabbing a lion's share of the company, Musk decided to purchase its entirety instead for $54.20 a share.

"I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy," he wrote in his securities filing, per CNBC. "My offer is my best and final offer and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder." It seems that Musk's offer was too good to ignore, as Twitter accepted the bid merely days after the business mogul expressed his intent to buy. Musk still has layers of red tape to surpass, but the drama surrounding the deal may be messier than initially thought.