The Tragic Death Of Actor Bob Penny

Actor Bob Penny tragically died on December 25 at age 87, adding another name to the list of celebrity deaths that fans are mourning in 2022. No cause of death was given in his obituary published by AL.com, which listed his place of residence as Huntsville, Alabama.

Penny was a character actor capable of leaving a big impression on viewers with little material. In the late '80s, he began landing bit roles in television series and movies including "Mississippi Burning," "Fried Green Tomatoes," and "My Cousin Vinny." He's also credited as a "crony" in the 1994 Tom Hanks classic "Forrest Gump," and in the 2002 romantic comedy "Sweet Home Alabama," his attorney character, Wallace Buford, played an important role in the film's climatic wedding scene. On Facebook, many fans remembered how he interrupted the event to inform Melanie Carmichael (Reese Witherspoon) that she hadn't signed her divorce papers from her previous marriage. "All I can hear is 'Miss Carmichael! Miss Carmichael!'" wrote one fan. "Poor guy had to chase down Reese for days," another message read.

In 2008, Penny told AL.com that his acting career began with a commercial for a department store. At the recommendation of a friend, he sought more acting work through a talent agency in Atlanta, and he eventually graduated from ads to film. "I was really lucky. I had these very small roles, but they sure helped pay the mortgage," he said. By the time he appeared in "Forrest Gump," he'd already retired from a different career.